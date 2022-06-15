Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chickasaw, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 09:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Floyd; Mitchell The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Mitchell County in north central Iowa Floyd County in north central Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 945 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rockford, or 10 miles southeast of Mason City, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Rockford around 950 AM CDT. Rudd around 955 AM CDT. Charles City and Floyd around 1005 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include County Roads B 60 And T 18, Rock Creek, Idlewilde State Park, Roseville, Howardville, Brownville and County Roads B 20 And T 26. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

FLOYD COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO