ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasaw County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chickasaw, Howard by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-15 10:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Floyd, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 09:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Floyd; Mitchell The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Mitchell County in north central Iowa Floyd County in north central Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 945 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rockford, or 10 miles southeast of Mason City, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Rockford around 950 AM CDT. Rudd around 955 AM CDT. Charles City and Floyd around 1005 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include County Roads B 60 And T 18, Rock Creek, Idlewilde State Park, Roseville, Howardville, Brownville and County Roads B 20 And T 26. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allamakee; Benton; Black Hawk; Bremer; Buchanan; Butler; Chickasaw; Clayton; Delaware; Dubuque; Fayette; Grundy; Howard; Jackson; Jones; Linn; Tama; Winneshiek TORNADO WATCH 371 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLAMAKEE BENTON BLACK HAWK BREMER BUCHANAN BUTLER CHICKASAW CLAYTON DELAWARE DUBUQUE FAYETTE GRUNDY HOWARD JACKSON JONES LINN TAMA WINNESHIEK
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Five Iowa Counties Included In Severe Weather Disaster Proclamation

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie counties after recent severe weather. The governor's proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to, and recover from, the effects of the severe weather. The proclamation activates...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Strong storms hit eastern Iowa; hail damage in Lamont

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms are quickly developing across parts of northern Iowa this afternoon and will continue into the evening. With the heat and humidity, some storms could become severe. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday. “The heat and humidity this afternoon...
LAMONT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Osage, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Elma, IA
City
Cresco, IA
County
Chickasaw County, IA
City
Saratoga, IA
City
Lime Springs, IA
County
Howard County, IA
City
Rudd, IA
KIMT

Anhydrous release closing roads in Mitchell County

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa – An alert has been issued about an anhydrous release in Mitchell County. Authorities say the release will force the closure of Underwood Avenue from 330th Street to 350th Street and 340th Street from Timber Avenue to Valley Avenue until 7 am Saturday.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Disaster proclamation for Cerro Gordo, four other Iowa counties

DES MOINES, Iowa – A disaster proclamation has been issued for Cerro Gordo and four other Iowa counties. Governor Kim Reynolds issued the proclamation Thursday in response to recent severe weather. This step will activate the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program for Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie counties.
IOWA STATE
KEYC

Storms cause damage, Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa

Near Harmony, Minn. (KTTC) – Storms in Minnesota and Iowa Wednesday caused damage throughout the area. A farm near Harmony saw significant damage to two sheds. Trees were also downed near the farmhouse. No one was hurt. A woman who was in the house said the storm happened around...
HARMONY, MN
Power 96

Rural Olmsted County Woman Falls, Spends Several Days On The Ground

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Lylahs Marsh County Park#Bell Avenue#Maple Leaf#Mph
KIMT

Emergency alert system changing in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A new alert system is coming for Cerro Gordo County, Mason City, Clear Lake, and Ventura. Those local governments are switching from CodeRED to Alert Iowa, a statewide emergency notification system that will send alerts to residents when emergencies occur or when we need to share important safety information. Cerro Gordo County says the system will provide better communication of emergency information directly to citizens via voice call, text message, email, and social media. The system has the capability to translate messages into multiple languages and will let residents choose what alerts they receive and how they receive them.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Teen injured, vehicle totaled in Fayette County crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:23 am on June 16th, 2022, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on 200th St east of Acorn Rd. Investigators say a 16-year-old male was operating a 2008 Chevy Impala when he lost control of the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
kiow.com

Clear Lake Beach Has Bacteria Toxin Levels

Officials tested the waters at McIntosh Woods Beach in Clear Lake and in Ventura. They discovered that bacteria toxin levels were far too high coming from blue-green algae. this prompted them to post a Swimming Not Recommended advisory for the beach. Daniel Kendall with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KAAL-TV

Semi catches fire, 8 vehicles "a total loss"

(ABC 6 News) - A semi towing eight cars blew a tire and caught fire at about 5:27 p.m. Thursday, June 16. The eight vehicles were "a total loss," Capt. James Schueller with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said. The Minnesota State Patrol, several sheriff's deputies, and the Rochester and...
ROCHESTER, MN
KCRG.com

Two injured in three vehicle accident in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday at approximately 11:02 am, Cedar Falls Police and Fire Rescue responded to the intersection of Hudson and Viking Road for a report of a multi-vehicle accident. Crews on the scene found three vehicles involved in a rollover accident and a driver ejected from...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KAAL-TV

Why several Austin gas pumps are closed overnight

(ABC 6 News) - Austin residents may have been confused by a new sign at the Oakland Ave. Kwik Trip, stating that gas pumps will no longer be available to use after closing. Rest assured, overnight customers can still fill up their vehicles at the Kwik Trip on 14th Street, or near the highway.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Iowa Sheriff's Deputy killed in crash with combine Tuesday

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - A Sheriff's Deputy in Freemont County, which is in the southwest corner of Iowa, was killed in a crash with a combine on Tuesday afternoon. The Freemont County Sheriff's Office says that Deputy Austin "Melvin" Richardson died in the crash that happened on Highway 275 near 260th St. 12:35 p.m.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Lottery Luck Continues in Eastern Iowa With Major Money Win

We all dream of winning a major lottery prize. Turning a few bucks into major moolah is certainly something we all want. For one Waterloo woman, that dream just came true, even though it probably should not have!. Michele Bautista bought a $3 Bonus Crossword scratch game ticket at the...
kwayradio.com

Westgate Woman Arrested with Drugs

A Westgate woman has been arrested after drugs were found in her home. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the woman’s home on June 9th and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 27 year old Kaitlyn Rathjen has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance-marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Child Endangerment. She was taken to the Fayette County Jail.
WESTGATE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy