The majority of people have medical bills reported on their credit reports. Seeing how many medical accounts can pile up on your credit report can be devastating. One of the main reasons why low-income consumers have bad credit scores is due to having medical bills in collection on their credit profiles. Some hospitals will report procedures that cost less than $20 bucks on your credit report, just to make a statement. Medical bills that are in collections on your credit profile are very destructive to your credit journey. It is always best to settle a medical debt before it hits collections. If it so happens to get there before you realize it, hurry and negotiate a good price to settle that debt.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO