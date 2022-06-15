WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Ivy

June 15th – Meet Ivy!

Ivy is a 1 year-old spayed female.

She is super energetic, she will need an owner that will either be as active as her or have kids that can match her energy.

She is great with other dogs and kids, but not so much the with cats.

If you’re interested in Ivy , you can contact the Broome County Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway

