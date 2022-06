The woman accused of killing a 4-year-old and injuring another child when she crashed into an Arcadia day care now faces an additional charge: grand theft auto. According to the Arcadia Police Department, a man reported on March 17 that 18-year-old Kiara Morant had taken his Jeep without permission. This report was made the day after Morant is accused of crashing the vehicle into the Imagination Station Learning Center as she drove on SR-70. The man told police that Morant, a family friend who had been living with him for a little over a week, had taken the keys to his vehicle from his bedroom while he was at work.

