Arrest made in 2018 Clarksville homicide
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been charged in the 2018 death of a 23-year-old Clarksville man.
Clarksville Police say Devante Ladavid Ruffin, 26, was indicted for the death of Tavon Wilson. He was charged with first degree murder, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and aggravated burglary by the Montgomery County Grand Jury.Man found shot to death inside Clarksville apartment
Officers with the Clarksville Police Department responded to 119 Bennett Drive, Apartment C around 10:44 a.m. Jan. 7, 2018 to conduct a welfare check. When they arrived on scene, they found Wilson deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.READ MORE | Find the latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County
Ruffin was taken into custody Tuesday. He was booked on a $200,000 bond.
Clarksville Police continue to investigate the case. Anyone with any information or additional video footage is asked to contact Det. Carlton at 931-648-0656 ext. 5172 .
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 , or go online to P3tips.com/591.
