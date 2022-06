On the strength of three consecutive top-10 finishes in the premier ARCA Menards Series, short track ace Greg Van Alst and his Greg Van Alst Motorsports team invade the Great Lakes State of Michigan this weekend hunting a victory in Saturday night’s Zinsser SmartCoat 200 at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway.

BERLIN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO