Oklahoma State

News Watch Oklahoma: Interview With State Sen. Roger Thompson

By Scott Mitchell
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this MitchellTalks exclusive, Sen. Roger Thompson, chair of the Oklahoma Senate Appropriations Committee, explains...

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Oklahoma State House of Representatives passes inflation relief legislation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma State House of Representatives passed inflation relief legislation. The legislation was passed Thursday and is intended to eliminate the state grocery sales tax, and reduce personal income tax. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement about the legislation saying: “Oklahoma families need inflation relief now and I am glad […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
Hooten Tells News 9 He Will Resign Friday Amid Multiple Allegations, Denies Guilt

(UPDATE: 6:45 p.m.) Oklahoma County Clerk David Hooten has confirmed to News 9 that he will resign Friday. He has denied all the allegations against him. "All the allegations against me are not true. But rather than go through a long, drawn-out trial and drag my family through this, I would rather choose to resign effective tomorrow. I've been very proud to represent Oklahoma County and we've done a tremendous job. We have an award-winning county clerk's office and I hope it will continue after I'm gone," said Hooten.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Gov. Stitt Talks Oklahoma Gas Prices, Special Session

In an exclusive interview with News 9, Gov. Kevin Stitt was live in studio with News 9’s Storme Jones, Robin Marsh and Lacie Lowry to discuss many issues affecting the state of Oklahoma. The conversation included discussions on Oklahoma gas prices and the Special Session with state lawmakers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Unmute Oklahoma is a newly launched campaign aiming to repeal closed primaries in our state

Did you know that Democratic primaries in Oklahoma allow Independent voters to participate, but Republican primaries DON'T allow Independents to do so? And did you know that only about 55% of eligible voters in Oklahoma actually voted in the November 2020 election...and that this is the lowest voter-participation percentage nationwide? Our conversation on ST is about how to get more voters voting in the Sooner State, and our guest is Margaret Kobos, the founder of Oklahoma United for Progress. This organization is today (Thursday the 16th; here in Tulsa) launching a statewide campaign -- "a sort of road show," as Kobos puts it -- aimed at both generating awareness and gathering petition signatures in order to repeal closed primaries in Oklahoma. You can learn more about this campaign, and can sign the online petition, at unmuteok.org.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Cherokee Nation reverses decision to no longer display Oklahoma flag

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation reversed its decision to remove the Oklahoma state flag from all its properties. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. changed a decision he made nearly two weeks ago to stop the Oklahoma flag from being displayed on all Cherokee Nation properties. Dealing with flak...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Almost $70 Million in Pandemic Relief Projects Head to Governor

Almost $70 million in pandemic relief projects now await approval by Gov. Kevin Stitt as the Oklahoma Legislature continued work Wednesday on a special session on the state’s share of $1.87 billion under the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The House approved a package of seven bills on Wednesday,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Communities in southeast Oklahoma run out of water as they wait for repairs

The Sardis Lake Water Authority found on June 8 that their treated water was five times cloudier than the standard limit. This leaves the water provided to residents in local communities from Sardis Lake at risk of contamination from bacteria and other microorganisms. Contract engineers with WesTech, a Utah-based engineering...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Great Gift Ideals for Oklahoma Dads This Father’s Day!

Don't forget about dear old dad, this Sunday (06-19-22) is Father's Day! So what are you giving dad this year? If you're struggling to find the right gift, we're here for you. Check out the ultimate Father's Day gift guide for Oklahoma dads featuring some great last-minute gift ideas that can fit just about any budget. Whatever you give him, especially if it's off the list, is sure to bring a smile to dad's face! He'll be happy no matter what.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Juneteenth in Oklahoma: how to celebrate throughout the state

There are many ways for Oklahomans to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend, including a celebration in east Oklahoma City. Juneteenth on the East returns this weekend. The festival is a three-day-long celebration that kicks off with a 5k run and ends with brunch. In between, there will be music, including headliner MYA, as well as a car show, art, dancing, face-painting, and more.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahomans preparing for one of country's largest Juneteenth celebrations

TULSA, Okla. — Organizers in Oklahoma are preparing for one of the largest Juneteenth celebrations in the country happening in Tulsa's historic Greenwood District. When you think of Juneteenth, you think of freedom, liberation and resilience. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863. Federal troops...
TULSA, OK
Thanks To The Rain, Oklahoma Is Flush With Poison Ivy

Just three months ago, Oklahoma was categorized as experiencing a D3 Extreme Drought. We didn't get much rain in the fall and even though the snow came every two weeks like clockwork through winter, it wasn't enough moisture to save the state from the dryness. That all changed over sping.
OKLAHOMA STATE

