Following the resignation of At Large Director Jeannie Peters at the completion of the May school board meeting there is currently an open seat on the Salida School Board. Those interested in being considered for appointment to the board should submit a letter to school board secretary Kim LeTourneau at 627 Oak Street in Salida with a statement of interest and qualifications by 5 p.m. on July 5, 2022. The school board will then interview prospective candidates on July 12, 2022 at a public meeting.

SALIDA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO