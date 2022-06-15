ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Danish toymaker Lego expands amid sale surge

 3 days ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish toy company Lego said Wednesday it plans to invest more than $1 billion over 10 years to build a new factory in the U.S. state of Virginia and to enlarge an existing factory in Mexico. The moves in North America follow Lego's announcement...

