Danish toymaker Lego expands amid sale surge

Used car prices have been on an upward trajectory for years now, routinely reaching record highs with each passing month and even outperforming many other assets in the process. However, the market has shown some signs that it’s beginning to crack in recent months as inventory has slowly increased while prices have cooled slightly. There are also some good deals to be found on certain models, such as the Ford Taurus, C-Max, and Fusion, while geographical location makes a big difference in pricing as well. In fact, the Ford Escape crossover, Ford Explorer crossover, and Ford F-150 pickup are among the used vehicles with the biggest pricing disparities in the U.S. Now, the latest data from Cox Automotive is a bit encouraging as well, as it shows a continued downward trend in used car prices in the month of May.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO