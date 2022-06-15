ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden's top lawyer LEAVES the White House after more than a year-and-a-half with Republicans planning their investigations if they retake the House and the West Wing exodus grows

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.S. Political Editor For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

White House counsel Dana Remus is preparing to leave her post next month – at a time when the president's legal team must prepare for the possibility of aggressive Republican probes or even a GOP impeachment.

As the head of a team of White House lawyers, Dana Remus has helped the president sort through the uses and limits of executive power on issues like gun control, while helping steer sensitive matters authorizing the National Archives to hand Trump-era records over to the House Jan. 6th Committee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vJMVp_0gBaSflt00
White House counsel Dana Remus is leaving the administration and will replaced by deputy White House counsel Stuart Delery

She also helped oversee the selection and confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

She will be succeeded by her deputy, Stuart Delery, who served in the Justice Department in the Obama Administration, according to the White House.

White House lawyers are certain to have their hands full if Republicans take over the House or Senate, with polls showing Biden has weak approval even while facing uphill historical trends.

House Republicans are publicly vowing to probe Biden, and 147 of them voted not to accept votes certified by states on Jan. 6th.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has introduced a Biden impeachment resolution, stating that he 'abused the power' of his office when he was vice president. Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) says Republicans have already drawn up impeachment articles against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E96ly_0gBaSflt00
Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder (L) takes questions as Acting Associate Attorney General Stuart Delery (R) looks on during a news conference to make a major financial fraud announcement February 3, 2015
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kMKvg_0gBaSflt00
White House lawyers will have to contend with Republican efforts to probe his son Hunter if the GOP takes control of the House
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uIYU7_0gBaSflt00
The House Oversight Committee, where Republican Representative from Ohio Jim Jordan serves, is expected to probe the Biden Administration aggressively if the GOP takes over
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tKYyL_0gBaSflt00
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has introduced a Biden impeachment resolution

The president's son could be in the GOP's crosshairs, after months of revelations about his business dealings.

'The House Oversight Committee is going to be all over Hunter Biden,' vowed Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), who would take over the powerful investigative panel if Republicans seize the House majority.

Delery 'has advised on key Administration priorities including the COVID-19 response, the American Rescue Plan, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework.

In another staff move, the White House announced that Keisha Lance Bottoms will join the administration as Senior Advisor to the President for Public Engagement.

Bottoms is the former mayor of Atlanta and current CNN commentator – in just the latest instance of back-and-forth between the White House and cable media. She will be senior advisor to the president for public engagement.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki left to join MSNBC.

'She is a visionary leader in bringing equitable outcomes to the forefront of government and commerce,' according to the White House. She advised his campaign and had been on his short list for vice president.

Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Community Policy