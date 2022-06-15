ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friends reunited! Camille Vasquez will defend Johnny Depp over accusations he assaulted crew member on-set in 2017 while smelling of alcohol

By Gina Martinez For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Camille Vasquez will be representing Johnny Depp in court again, this time over accusations he assaulted crew member on-set in 2017.

Vasquez, alongside attorney Randall Smith, will defend the actor in a personal injury lawsuit brought against him by City of Lies co-star Gregg 'Rocky' Brooks.

Depp is being sued for 'maliciously and forcefully' punching Brooks twice in his ribs before saying he'd pay the location manager $100,000 to 'punch [him] in the face' in April 2017 while they were filming the crime drama.

In Gregg's legal documents, the crew member slammed Depp over his conduct, alleging the actions were 'intentional and malicious and done for the purpose of causing plaintiff to suffer humiliation.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nrn8I_0gBaSc7i00
Vasquez, alongside attorney Randall Smith, will defend the actor in a personal injury lawsuit brought against him by City of Lies co-star Gregg 'Rocky' Brooks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJrQn_0gBaSc7i00
Brooks also claimed Johnny's 'intoxication and temper created a hostile, abusive and unsafe work environment,' the set of City of Lies 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qcAC_0gBaSc7i00
Depp is being sued for 'maliciously and forcefully' punching Brooks twice in his ribs before saying he'd pay the location manager $100,000 to 'punch [him] in the face' in 2017
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WNQfh_0gBaSc7i00
The trial is set to begin on July 25 nearly two months after Depp won his libel case against his ex-wife Amber Heard 

Brooks also claimed Johnny's 'intoxication and temper created a hostile, abusive and unsafe work environment,' which eventually resulted in him being assaulted by Johnny during filming of the crime thriller when he tried to enforce a permit restriction during a late night of filming.

Gregg claimed he was eventually fired from the movie when he refused to sign a release waiving his right to sue over the incident.

But Depp claims his actions were out of self-defense, and says Brooks 'provoked' others.

The trial is set to begin on July 25 nearly two months after Depp won his libel case against his ex-wife Amber Heard after a jury ruled in favor of all three of Depp's defamation claims against Heard, finding that she had falsely accused him of domestic abuse.

The actor was awarded $15million - $10million in compensation and $5million in punitive damages.

Heard won just one of her three countersuit claims, which related to statements made by Depp's lawyer suggesting she and friends had trashed their apartment before calling the police out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mYvcc_0gBaSc7i00
The high-powered lawyer's tender interactions with Depp in the courtroom had spurred rampant speculation that the pair's relationship might run deeper than attorney-client 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVCaV_0gBaSc7i00
Depp and Vasquez appeared very close and at times affectionate during trial, spurring rumors of a romance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QWuu7_0gBaSc7i00
Vasquez became a star in her own right while defending the Hollywood actor in the six-week trial with her impressive performance in the courtroom

She was awarded $2million in compensatory damages out of the $100million she was seeking in her countersuit against her ex-husband and received zero dollars in punitive damages.

The judge later reduced Depp's $5million punitive damages award to the Virginia maximum of $350,000, reducing Depp's total to $10,350,000 – minus the $2million he was ordered to pay Heard.

Vasquez became a star in her own right while defending the Hollywood actor in the six-week trial with her impressive performance in the courtroom.

Depp's team was led by Brown Rudnick partner Benjamin Chew and included nine other attorneys.

But Vasquez later emerged as a major player in the case with her fierce cross-examination of Amber Heard and her closing arguments to the jury during which she branded the actress the real abuser.

As the trial progressed, Depp's fan lavished praise on the lawyer for her work defending the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor, tweeting out pictures of themselves wearing 'I heart Camille Vasquez' T-shirts and memes portraying her as the Nordic god of thunder and Marvel character Thor.

Brown Rudnick has since publicly acknowledged Vasquez's stellar performance as well, announcing Tuesday that she has been promoted to a partner in the firm.

'We are pleased to announce that Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner. She was a key member of the litigation team that won a jury verdict last week for actor Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard,' the firm said in a statement.

Chairman William Baldiga noted that the law firm typically promotes partners when its fiscal year ends.

'But Camille's performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now. We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she will accomplish as our newest partner,' Baldiga added.

In a statement responding to her promotion, Vasquez said: 'I am delighted that Brown Rudnick has given me its full vote of confidence by having me join the partnership.'

The high-powered lawyer's tender interactions with Depp in the courtroom had spurred rampant speculation that the pair's relationship might run deeper than attorney-client - and Vasquez only fueled the rumors by chuckling coyly when asked.

All along, however, sources say she has been quietly dating Englishman Edward Owen, 38, a successful Cambridge-educated senior director at WeWork, where he is in charge of real estate for Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Vasquez and her boyfriend were spotted together last Thursday leaving a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Virginia, not far from the Fairfax County courthouse where she helped Depp secure a blockbuster verdict.

Comments / 1

