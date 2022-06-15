ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Arrest made in Bolivar Street shooting

By Ana Tamez
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c7j47_0gBaSU0m00

One arrest has been made in the shooting death of 17-year-old Caleb Martinez, a teen who was killed on Bolivar Street in February .

Michael Rodela was arrested on a murder warrant Tuesday.

Two teens originally were arrested in the West Side killing, but Corpus Christi Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Pena said that further investigation found that witness accounts contradicted information gathered by detectives.

One of the teens was arrested at school . He was released when his parents were able to produce video proving he was at home when the shooting happened.

In a Corpus Christi Police Department probable cause statement, the arresting officer states 17-year-old Rodela was seen in a black SUV. Once the vehicle pulled over, the officer states Rodela got out of the car and took off running. The report states he was trying to climb a nearby fence when police pulled up and ordered him to get on the ground. He did.

While in the unit, the report states he unbuckled his seat belt and freed himself from one handcuff, but did not escape. He also was placed under arrest for evading police.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mysoutex.com

Sinton shooter arrested, charged with murder

San Patricio County Crime Scene personnel were assisting the Sinton Police Department on a shooting that occurred last week. On June 4, the sheriff’s office received calls of a shooting at the 500 block of Sodville Road in Sinton. The male victim was killed, but Sinton PD and DPS deputies apprehended the suspect, Richard Gonzales, 55, shortly afterward. He is being held at the San Patricio County jail.
KIII 3News

Man arrested for February murder of teen on Bolivar St.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A young man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old that happened on Bolivar St. back in February. Michael Rodela, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday, June 14 by the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force, with help of the Corpus Christi Police Department.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
portasouthjetty.com

Man dies in wreck on State Highway 361

A man has died as a result of a two-vehicle accident on State Highway 361 in Port Aransas this morning (Thursday, June 16), police said. His identity hasn’t been released yet. The head-on accident occurred about 7:45 a.m. just south of Cinnamon Shore North. Police closed the highway, and...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
corpuschristicronica.com

Head-on collision shuts down Highway 361, one fatality reported

Two vehicles crashed head-on killing one person Thursday, June 16, 2022 according to the Nueces County Emergency Service Department in Flour Bluff. A portion of Highway 361 near Cinnamon Shores was shut down due to the serious traffic crash. The Corpus Christi Fire Department and Port Aransas Fire Department used the the jaws of life to extract passengers.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
KIII 3News

Bee County deputies arrest man wanted for 2021 murder of Denise Godsey DeCoteau

BEEVILLE, Texas — A man wanted for a 2021 murder out of Freer was arrested near Beeville this morning, Bee County Sheriff's Office officials confirmed. Bee County deputies were contacted by the Texas Rangers Tuesday morning and told Luis Daniel Rodriguez, who was wanted for the murder of Denise Godsey DeCoteau, was possibly on his way to the Beeville area. Rangers told deputies Rodriguez may be traveling the backroads northwest of the city.
BEE COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KZTV 10

Vehicle drives into Corpus Christi Marina

Three people are hospitalized after a single vehicle accident near Waters Edge Park on Sunday. CCPD Public Information Officer Gena Pena tells KRIS 6 News, a vehicle lost control and drove over the seawall and into the water near the Corpus Christi Marina.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

HALO-flight responds after person is hit by car in Sinton

SINTON, Texas — A portion of East Sinton St. is currently closed in Sinton after a person was hit by a car. HALO-flight responded to the accident and the victim was taken to the hospital, officials with the Sinton Police Department said. There is no word on the condition of the person hit.
SINTON, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy