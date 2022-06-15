ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Animal control seizes 6 dogs from Haslett home, 1 which was dead

By Izzy Martin
 3 days ago

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Six dogs, one of which was found dead, were surrendered to Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) Tuesday following a welfare complaint.

ICAC received the complaint from a concerned resident about a home in the 5900 block of Martunis St. in Haslett.

Upon investigation, officers found six Presa Canario dogs living in unsanitary conditions, one of which was dead.

The property owner was cooperative in surrendering the dogs, as well as with the investigation.

According to ICAC, they plan on requesting criminal charges through the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

If you see or suspect animal cruelty, you can report it by emailing reportanimalcruelty@ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

