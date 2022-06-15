ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcona County, MI

Alcona Elementary School helps prepare incoming Kindergarten students

By Kayla Smith
wbkb11.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALCONA, MI. – Imagine dropping off a child at school for the very first time. There is no doubt that this adjustment can be difficult. But, incoming students at Alcona Elementary School don’t have to worry about a harsh transition into...

www.wbkb11.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbkb11.com

Alpena Boys and Girls Club Seeing Unprecedented Registration Numbers for Summer Programs

For the past 96 years the Boys and Girls Club of Alpena has helped kids get more involved in the community while also learning some valuable life skills and having fun. Director of the Boys and Girls Club, Brad Somers said they’re seeing unprecedented numbers of kids being signed up this summer. “In the past, if we had 215 to 250 kids signed up for our summer programs, we were rocking and rolling,” he said. “This year we’ve seen upwards of 370 kids signed up for our summer programs.”
ALPENA, MI
wbkb11.com

One Water Gathering Conference Held at Alpena Community College

Hosted by Huron Pines, the Lake Huron Forever One Water Gathering brings solutions and inform all those who are interested in the protection of Lake Huron. The plan was created in 2019 by Shoreline Community Foundations and conservation partners from Canada and the United States to progress water quality protection. “I think it’s of a concern. I don’t think were in dire circumstances, but I think we need to be aware of our changing environment, our changes in the great lakes, and the invasive species that are invading our great lakes; we need to be aware of those,” said Michael Hoadley, mayor of Au Gres. “Of course, you can’t address the problem if you’re not aware of the problem.”
AU GRES, MI
9&10 News

Consumers Energy Holds Community Events in Roscommon County After Recent Outages

Consumers Energy is apologizing to folks in Roscommon County after back to back days with power outages. Power went out early Wednesday afternoon then again in the same area on Thursday. So, Consumers is trying to make up for the issues with ice cream. Consumers Energy Northeast Michigan community Affairs Manager Rich Castle says they want to give back to the community.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

M-55, M-46 projects starting Monday

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - More major road projects will begin next week in four mid-Michigan counties. The projects include the M-55 bridge repair project in Ogemaw and Iosco counties, the M-46 resurfacing project in Saginaw and Tuscola counties, as well as the next phase of work on the M-17 resurfacing project in Washtenaw County. These investments are expected to support more than 238 jobs.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
County
Alcona County, MI
TheHorse.com

Four New Strangles Cases Have Emerged in Michigan

A yearling paint colt in Otsego County, Michigan, presented with a fever on June 2, and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) reported a positive test on June 14. The horse is currently recovering in voluntary quarantine and has an unknown vaccination status. Two horses in Genesee...
awesomemitten.com

Unexpected Treasures at the Gladwin Farmers Market

As I am typing right now I can’t help but think about gingersnap cookies. Odd, but true. I bought a small bag of these cookies, oatmeal cookies, and even one large sourdough chocolate chip cookie at the Gladwin Farmers Market this past weekend. Yes, I have a cookie problem. The problem was, that there were too many delicious cookie options at the market!
GLADWIN COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Pinconning house fire under investigation

PINCONNING, Mich. (WNEM) - A fire Tuesday night left a Pinconning home in unlivable conditions. Around 8 p.m., fire crews from Pinconning, Mt. Forest, Kawkawlin, and Garfield Township were dispatched to a house fire in the area of Fifth and Van Etten Street. The occupants of the house were evacuated...
PINCONNING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy