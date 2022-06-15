Alcona Elementary School helps prepare incoming Kindergarten students

Hosted by Huron Pines, the Lake Huron Forever One Water Gathering brings solutions and inform all those who are interested in the protection of Lake Huron. The plan was created in 2019 by Shoreline Community Foundations and conservation partners from Canada and the United States to progress water quality protection. “I think it’s of a concern. I don’t think were in dire circumstances, but I think we need to be aware of our changing environment, our changes in the great lakes, and the invasive species that are invading our great lakes; we need to be aware of those,” said Michael Hoadley, mayor of Au Gres. “Of course, you can’t address the problem if you’re not aware of the problem.”

AU GRES, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO