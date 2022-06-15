ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Third suspect in Chattanooga mass shooting arrested

By Associated Press
WREG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A third arrest has been made in a mass shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where three people died and 14 were...

wreg.com

wvlt.tv

Fire at historic Chattanooga church was intentionally set

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A fire that heavily damaged a historic church in Chattanooga was intentionally set and authorities searched Friday for a person of interest in the arson case, officials said. A three-alarm fire on June 10 at Phillips Chapel and Chauncey-Goode Auditorium in downtown Chattanooga nearly destroyed...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Board suspends business permit of bar near mass shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Officials have voted to suspend the business permit of a Tennessee nightclub near the scene of a mass shooting where three people were killed and 14 others injured. News outlets report the Chattanooga Beer & Wrecker Board decided Thursday to suspend the permit for Mary’s...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Tennessee State
Chattanooga, TN
WSMV

Tennessee Secretary of State charged with DUI

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Secretary of State was arrested Friday night after driving under the influence. Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was reportedly leaving the event around 11:30 p.m. Friday when Tullahoma police stopped him. He was then given a blood test and charged with a DUI.
TULLAHOMA, TN
WDEF

Two Shootings Reported in Chattanooga Wednesday Night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department responded to two shootings late Wednesday evening. The first shooting took place in the 400 block of Tacoa Avenue. Police say they responded at 8:25 PM and found a 23 year old male with a gunshot wound, but the wound was not life threatening. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit of the CPD responded to conduct an investigation there.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
southgatv.com

Crisp fraud suspects caught in Chattanooga

CORDELE, GA – A pair of suspects from Columbus, Georgia who are facing identity and credit card fraud charges locally, are being held in Chattanooga, Tennessee after their Tuesday arrest in the Scenic City. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Haley Little says Maurion Jones, a 22-year-old male,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Collegedale cop cleared after controversial citation stop

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Facebook post alleging a Collegedale Police Officer had been racist during a citation has been thoroughly investigated and those claims are now proven to be false. Collegedale Assistant Chief of Police Jamie Heath said the officer’s body camera footage told a much different story...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga bar reprimanded by Beer Board for failing to report fight to police

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Owners of a bar in downtown Chattanooga were reprimanded by the Chattanooga Beer Board Thursday for failing to report a fight that happened outside the bar to police. Scroll down to watch video of that fight. Westbound's manager spoke to the board after they were cited...
wpsdlocal6.com

Police arrest second suspect in Tennessee mass shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a second arrest has been made in a mass shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where three people died and 14 were injured. Chattanooga Police said in a statement that 36-year-old Alexis Lewis was charged Monday with criminal homicide, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony.
mymix1041.com

Officer Involved Shooting on Blue Springs Road

CLEVELAND, TN. (JUNE 16, 2022) — On June 16, 2022, at 12:20 a.m., Cleveland/Bradley 911 Center received a call in reference to a man threatening suicide. Deputies of Bradley County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a Blue Springs Road address in Cleveland, TN, to check on the male. Just after 1:00 a.m., deputies made contact with the male in his home. The deputies were confronted with a threat on the scene. The male was then shot by law enforcement. Life-saving efforts were performed by deputies; however, the male was later pronounced dead by medical professionals. Sheriff Steve Lawson contacted the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and requested an independent investigation be conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Per standard protocol, the officers involved will be on administrative leave. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information will be released by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. Any inquiries about this case should be directed to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Fire at La-Z-Boy plant in Dayton

DAYTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The La-Z-Boy plant in Dayton was evacuated today due to a fire. There are no reports of injuries at this point. Fire officials are not talking about details of the fire yet.
DAYTON, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Thursday, June 16th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of phone scammers hitting the community. Some of the phone scammers are calling to convince members of the community that they have missed jury...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

24-year-old woman shot in Chattanooga Wednesday night, say police

A woman was shot on McCutcheon Road Wednesday night. A release says she suffered non life threatening injuries. The details are still unclear. According to the release investigators with the Robbery Division are looking into the situation. CPD is asking that anyone with any information call 423-643-5100 or submit a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WALB 10

Columbus men arrested in Tennesse after fraud in Crisp Co.

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two Columbus men were arrested in Chattanooga, Tenn. after being charged with fraud in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. A release said Maurion Jones, 22, and Montreo Jones, 28, were arrested by the Chattanooga Police Department on Tuesday. They also had pending charges in Chattanooga.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Teenager shot in Brainerd Monday night

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – While police continue to work on the mass shootings at McCallie Avenue and Cherry Street from past weekends, they continue to get more summertime shootings on their plate. Monday night a teenager was shot in Brainerd just before midnight. It happened in the 500 block of...
WLTX.com

Trooper shelters dog from heat on side of I-75

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A trooper with Tennessee Highway Patrol learned that a dog needed help on the side of I-75 on Thursday. The sun was beating down on the pup, sweltering in heat that seemed to get hotter and hotter. A driver told the trooper about the dog after...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Elderly man dies in weekend double shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say a 72 year old man was shot and killed Sunday night. It happened at a home on Citico Avenue near Memorial hospital around 10:30 PM. Police found both the man and a 21 year old woman had been shot. Both were taken to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

