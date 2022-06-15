ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Hudson Valley locals wanted for Rian Johnson series

By Harrison Gereau
 3 days ago

NEWBURGH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Hudson Valley Film Commission put out a casting call Tuesday for Rian Johnson’s “Poker Face,” a Peacock series starring Natasha Lyonne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Adrien Brody. The production company is specifically seeking Hudson Valley locals, aged 50 and up.

Men and women between the ages of 50 and 70 are invited to apply as dinner theater patrons. Those aged 70 and up are needed to portray retirement home residents.

Anyone interested should email pokerface@gwcnyc.com . The subject line should say either “Hudson Valley Local, Dinner Theatergoer” or “Hudson Valley Local, Retirement Home Resident.”

Open casting call for kid’s comedy featured film

In the email, include:

  • Name
  • Phone number
  • Confirm whether you are non-union or SAG-AFTRA
  • Include a current, non-professional photo. A selfie against a white wall is fine.

Participation will require a COVID test before filming in Newburgh. The production company’s vaccination policy will be sent separately. Participants may also need to attend a costume fitting.

