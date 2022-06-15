ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 accused of trafficking guns from South Carolina to Philadelphia

By Robert Cox
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (WSPA) – A Pennsylvania man and a South Carolina man are accused of trafficking dozens of guns from South Carolina to Philadelphia.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 41-year-old Terrance Darby of Philadelphia and 32-year-old Ontavious Plumer of Due West are charged with unlicensed dealing and transport of firearms, conspiracy to engage in unlicensed dealing of firearms, and making false statements to a federally licensed firearms dealer.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Darby and Plumer conspired with at least four other people to illegally straw purchase around 60 guns from gun shops in South Carolina before driving them to Philadelphia.

CCSO: Man threatened to kill deputy’s child during DUI arrest

Investigators said Darby would place orders with Plumer who would then direct others to buy the guns and take them to Philadelphia.

The U.S. Attorney said this is the third set of charges in the last two months targeting illegal firearms trafficking from southern states into Philadelphia.

“With today’s charges, we have shut off yet another valve to stem the flow of guns into Philadelphia,” said U.S. Attorney Jennifer Williams. “Our Office is working with urgency and determination to get guns off the streets of our city.”

Darby also faces drug trafficking and gun possession related to methamphetamine, fentanyl, and two guns found in his home in November 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

