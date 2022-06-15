ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Police Officer arraigned on assault charge in domestic violence incident

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
BPD cruiser (Boston 25 News)

BOSTON — A Boston police officer was arraigned earlier this week for charges of assault and battery on a family member.

According to District Attorney Kevin Hayden, Officer Andrew Blake was released on his own recognizance and ordered that he stay away from and have no contact with the victim.

Blake was arrested by the Boston Police Domestic Violence Unit around 3:55 a.m. Saturday on a charge of assault and battery. Blake joined the Boston Police Department in 1998.

“Members of law enforcement are entrusted to uphold the law and protect members of the community. When a sworn officer violates the law – and particularly when an officer is accused of an act of violence – it harms the public’s trust in not only that individual officer but in law enforcement as a whole,” Hayden said. “I’m grateful to the Boston Police Department for taking swift action and sending the message that no one is above the law.”

Blake was one of two Boston Officers to be arrested over the weekend for domestic incidents.

Walter Suprey was arrested in Danvers around 2:51 a.m. Saturday on a charge of assault and battery on a household member. Suprey has been a Boston police officer since 2008.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave, and the Boston Police Anti-Corruption Unit is investigating both matters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

