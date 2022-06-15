ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

JCWGA Medal Play Tournament 6-15-22 | Photo Gallery

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackson County Womens Golf Association 3-Day Medal Play Tournament at Hills’ Heart...

Three Local Softball Teams Prepare for Semis

EAST LANSING — Three local softball teams will look to continue their historic postseason runs when they play in the state semifinals on Friday at Michigan State University. Evart will compete in the state semifinals against Grandville Calvin Christian in Division 3. The Wildcats have never been to the...
EAST LANSING, MI
Saturday, June 18 – Sunday, June 19, 2022

The Locker Room presented by County National Bank. On The Right Approach, Phil’s guest this week is 12 year old phenom and Drive, Chip and Putt National Champion Bentley Coon. Ductz of Mid-Michigan presents the Scholar Athlete of the Week, Danni Swihart from Hanover-Horton High School. Jackson Juneteenth Celebration....
JACKSON, MI
Jackson Technology Park North Groundbreaking 6-15-22 | Photo Gallery

The Enterprise Group of Jackson, Jackson County, Blackman Charter Township, and the Blackman Local Development Finance Authority hosted the Official Groundbreaking Ceremony of the new Jackson Technology Park North today. The Jackson Technology Park North (JTPN) is the newest expansion of the Township’s Jackson Technology Park industrial/technology park created by the Local Development Finance Authority (BLDFA). 6-15-22. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Events of Thursday, June 16, 2022

Music on the Patio. 7 PM. Jackson College welcomes the community to a Summer Concert Series on the Potter Center’s “back patio” this summer! For years, the College presented the Front Porch Concert Series. Now, with renovations and improvements to the Potter Center, the series continues on the back patio! Today’s concert: The Capital City Brass Band — featuring professional musicians from Jackson, Lansing, and all areas in-between, the award-winning Capital City Brass Band has been exciting audiences since 2001! This group includes several local musicians who have been part of the Jackson Community Concert Band, played in Trombonefest and/or the Jackson Symphony Orchestra over the years. These free concerts will begin at 7 p.m. Some seating available but bringing a lawn chair or blanket is encouraged. Concerts will move indoors in case of rain.
JACKSON, MI
MSU football season tickets on sale

EAST LANSING, MI — Now you can grab up 2022 Michigan State football season tickets and see all seven home games at Spartan Stadium this season. New season tickets, which went on sale Thursday, June 16, are $343 for the seven-game home season ($49 per game) plus the scholarship seat premium amount in certain sections, according to a press release. The seven-game home schedule includes five Big Ten contests in East Lansing.
EAST LANSING, MI
Incoming Michigan freshman Tarris Reed Jr. is a college-ready big man

Tarris Reed Jr. is entering his freshman year at Michigan, but he’s had a year of college experience. At Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, last basketball season, Reed lived in a dorm, traveled all over the country for games, and played for a former longtime college coach. “Going to...
BRANSON, MO
Events of June 17, 18, and 19, 2022

Jackson Juneteenth Community Celebration and Resource Fair. Today, Racial Inequities, Social Justice and Criminal Justice Reform Panel Discussion. Michigan Theatre, 124 N. Mechanic Street, Jackson. Doors open at 9:30 am. The program starts at 10 am. This event will be telecast live on JTV Channel 21. Jackson Juneteenth Event: “1619...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Clay Wedin pledge could help Michigan State football land elite 2024 RB

Landing four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin could help Michigan State football land elite four-star 2024 running back Anthony Carrie. Michigan State football landed its fifth commitment to start official visit season this past week in the form of four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin from Florida. Wedin just took a visit...
Salvation Army Red Shield Benefit 6-16-22 | Photo Gallery

Salvation Army Red Shield Benefit, Commonwealth Commerce Center. 6-16-22. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV. Salvation Army Red Shield Benefit, Commonwealth Commerce Center. 6-16-22. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV.
Michigan Lottery: Macomb County woman wins $2M on scratch off ticket

LANSING, Mich. – A Macomb County woman felt like she couldn’t breathe when she won $2 million playing the $80 Million Cash Payout instant game. The lucky 21-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at Parnall Food Mart, located at 1000 West Parnall Road in Jackson.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
2022 Maize Out opponent revealed for Michigan football

Last season, the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Washington Huskies in one of the most incredible atmospheres at the Big House in recent memory — under the lights with 110,000+ people wearing only maize. It was such a success that the program decided to host another Maize Out game for...

