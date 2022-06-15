JCWGA Medal Play Tournament 6-15-22 | Photo Gallery

Music on the Patio. 7 PM. Jackson College welcomes the community to a Summer Concert Series on the Potter Center’s “back patio” this summer! For years, the College presented the Front Porch Concert Series. Now, with renovations and improvements to the Potter Center, the series continues on the back patio! Today’s concert: The Capital City Brass Band — featuring professional musicians from Jackson, Lansing, and all areas in-between, the award-winning Capital City Brass Band has been exciting audiences since 2001! This group includes several local musicians who have been part of the Jackson Community Concert Band, played in Trombonefest and/or the Jackson Symphony Orchestra over the years. These free concerts will begin at 7 p.m. Some seating available but bringing a lawn chair or blanket is encouraged. Concerts will move indoors in case of rain.

