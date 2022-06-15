ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccook, NE

Our Town McCook: Birding Hotspot

By Jon Vanderford
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you enjoy nature, and especially birdwatching, then you’ll definitely want to consider a trip to the community of McCook. We recently visited with McCook and Red Willow County Visitors Bureau executive director Carol Schlegel about the opportunities. “We offer tours during the spring, in March and...

KSNB Local4

Mountain lion season approved in Nebraska for 2023

LEXINGTON, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved staff recommendations for 2023 mountain lion season at its June 17 meeting in Lexington. Commissioners approved a mountain lion season in the Pine Ridge similar to 2022, with a maximum harvest of four cats, with a sublimit of two females.
LEXINGTON, NE
Nebraskaland Days, start of CWS highlight busy Thursday in the state

Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) — Thursday is shaping up to be a busy day across the state, as several cities gear up for events bringing people from all over. First, the McCook Police Department is having an auction. Items such as cars, a laptop, farm equipment and more will be offered to the public for dirt cheap prices.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

The “Haves” and “Have Nots” when it comes to rainfall this year

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - This past week’s weather has been quite brutal as we have seen hail storm after hail storm wreaking havoc on people’s homes, vehicles and crops. We could definitely do without all the damaging ice cubes from heaven as we still have a rain deficit in most areas. As we take a look at the current drought monitor, still a lot brown and even some red on the map between Hill City and Imperial as things remain very dry around the region. Let’s start with the precipitation deficits for the Tri-Cities. As of today, Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney are roughly anywhere from 3 to 4.5 inches below normal for the year. Normal is right around 12 inches.. give or take a quarter. Even with the rain we have had this past week, we have a ways to go. But what about areas north, south and east? Let’s take a quick trip north to Ord. In about the same boat as the Tri-Cities with a deficit of 3.75 inches. Now let’s head south to Superior. Looks like you folks are fairing a little better. Still behind though by 1.75 inches for the year. And finally let’s take a gander, to the east, at Beatrice. What’s this? A surplus? Yes. almost 2.5 inches over for the year. It appears something or someone is controlling the weather and having most of the rain fall to the southeast. After all, that’s where it is no longer dry. Hmm.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska towns hit record-high temps

Three Nebraskan towns reached new record highs for Monday, June 13th. There were no record high temps in the panhandle, but a few surrounding towns broke their previous daily records. The National Weather Service out of North Platte Nebraska recorded some record high temperatures for June, with North Platte, Broken...
Nebraska Lifestyle
Last Meeting for Dr. Rhodes as Jonas Steps In

Newly hired superintendent Allison Jonas took on the role of leading her first school board meeting on Monday, June 13, and the board took the opportunity to thank outgoing superintendent Dr. Todd Rhodes for his service to the district. Rhodes will be the new superintendent at North Platte High School beginning July 1, at which time Jonas will officially transition into her position as Gothenburg Public Schools superintendent.
GOTHENBURG, NE

