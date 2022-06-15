Person, Cars Burn When Central PA Body Shop Catches Fire: Authorities

The scene of the body shop fire in Harrisburg Photo Credit: West Shore Bureau of fire

One person was hurt when a body shop in central Pennsylvania caught fire on Tuesday, June 14, according to fire officials.

Fire crews battled the blaze at the shop at the corner of North 7th and Emerald streets in Harrisburg starting around 5 p.m., emergency dispatchers say.

Multiple vehicles in a lower level caught fire, keeping half a dozen crews on the scene for hours, according to releases from the various fire departments called.

Cars being moved from the parking lot to allow departments access possibly damaged the hose as many vehicles drove over the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire's hose, according to multiple fire officials accounts from the scene.

Hazmat crews were called to help mitigate chemicals from leaking into a nearby creek, dispatchers say.

One employee at the shop suffered minor burns, Harrisburg Bureau of fire officials say.

The building was "a total loss," Chief Brian Enterline told reporters on Tuesday night.

The fire remains under investigation.

