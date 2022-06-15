ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Gloucester County groups hosting Juneteenth celebration

By Community Bulletin
 3 days ago
The Gloucester County NAACP and Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office will host their third-annual Juneteenth celebration this weekend. The event...

