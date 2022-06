Neon Williams in Somerville has been building custom neon signs and restoring salvaged relics since 1934. Its second owner, Charlie Williams, was one of the many people who installed the now-iconic Citgo sign in Kenmore Square. The folks at Neon Williams helped kept the landmark lit until 2005, when the sign was stripped of its five miles of neon tubing and converted to LED power.

SOMERVILLE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO