Celebrity chef Andrés says Russian missile blew up food train in Ukraine

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
 3 days ago
Chef José Andrés said Wednesday a Russian missile blew up a World Central Kitchen food train in Ukraine.

Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, posted on Twitter that Russia attacked a train carrying food in eastern Ukraine.

An employee for the organization said the missile destroyed 34 pallets of food.

No one was hurt during the attack and some of the food can be be salvaged, according to Andrés.

“Russian missile blew up our @WCKitchen food train in Eastern Ukraine… Nobody hurt thankfully…but they are now hitting train infrastructure hard!” Andrés said.

“Only 1 wagon of food fully lost, will save the rest! This won’t stop us—our amazing Ukrainian WCK teams will keep feeding the people!” he added.

Ukrainians are facing a severe humanitarian crisis from the war against Russia, with food shortages affecting civilians in the country.

Andrés previously testified to the House Oversight and Reform Committee regarding the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Andrés is known for his famous restaurants and humanitarian work around the world after crises. He provided food to families in Kentucky after the state was hit by tornadoes and helped reopen restaurants that had to close during the pandemic.

