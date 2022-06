IARN — Iowa is famous for its high level of agricultural production, especially when it comes to grains and meat production. But what about Iowa’s dairy industry? Believe it or not, Iowa actually ranks towards the top of the nation in dairy production as well. The state fair’s famous butter cow is a great representation of just how important the dairy industry is to Iowa. With June being National Dairy Month, now is a “butter” time than ever to recognize the impact of Iowa’s dairy industry.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO