New York Governor Kathy Hochul has fortified legal protections for abortion patients in the state, which the governor intends to be a “safe harbor” for people seeking an abortion as the US Supreme Court appears ready to overturn constitutional protections for abortion access, which could quickly or immediately become illegal in roughly half the US.The governor said “the women of New York will never be subjected to government-mandated pregnancies” after signing several new protective measures into law on 13 June.“Not here. Not now. Not ever,” she said.New York is among states that have codified abortion access protected under the...

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO