DFW Community Shoutout: Action with Compassion

DALLAS (KDAF) — In this edition of DFW Community Shoutout, Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo gives a shoutout to Action with Compassion.

Established by Kim Stephens Olusanya, Action with Compassion seeks to support victims of domestic violence and find ways to help reduce it in North Texas.

Action with Compassion uses events like Fashion Shows, Arts Exhibitions and sponsored walks to raise funds for the organization’s causes.

