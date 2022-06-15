ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

DFW Community Shoutout: Action with Compassion

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LkYzw_0gBaLeZH00

DALLAS (KDAF) — In this edition of DFW Community Shoutout, Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo gives a shoutout to Action with Compassion.

Established by Kim Stephens Olusanya, Action with Compassion seeks to support victims of domestic violence and find ways to help reduce it in North Texas.

Action with Compassion uses events like Fashion Shows, Arts Exhibitions and sponsored walks to raise funds for the organization’s causes.

For more information, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33 NewsFix

Second Shot: Pilar Sanders

Fort Worth native Major Attaway talks landing a role …. This 15 minute workout in Dallas does more good than …. Is the Texas sun getting in your eyes? Try these …. June is National Dairy Month! Here are some season …. Now that people can do destination weddings, where...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
K12@Dallas

Juneteenth National Independence Day is an official Dallas ISD holiday

Dallas ISD will observe Juneteenth on Monday, June 20, and district schools and offices will be closed. Juneteenth—which commemorates the announcement of the emancipation of slaves on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, following the Emancipation Proclamation that was issued two years earlier—became a federal and district holiday last year. Juneteenth has been a state holiday in Texas since 1980.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Where To Observe and Celebrate Juneteenth in Dallas

This year marks the second anniversary of Juneteenth National Independence Day. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the holiday into federal law, making it the eleventh federal national holiday and the first since 1986, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day was added to the roster. Although the holiday has been...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#North Texas#Compassion#Arts Exhibitions#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS DFW

Dallas centenarian remembers Juneteenth 'back in the day'

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It's been said that the history of a people can be found in the memories of its elders, and unlocking that rich oral history often begins with just three simple words: "I remember when..."  Mrs. Charlene V. Nix of Dallas needs little prompting."Ooohhh! I remember horse and buggy days!" she shares with a graceful laugh. And so much more. "I'm 101! In August, if I make it, I'll be 102."Hers is the lived history that most of us find only in textbooks, and woven into those threads of history is a reverence for Juneteenth."My grandfather on my father's...
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

SUPERB WOMAN: Patricia Butcher Barton

Retired from Southwestern Bell, Patricia Butcher Barton hails from Corsicana, TX where she attended G.W. Jackson High School and later continued her education at Mountain View College. A best-selling author, this community servant is an absolute joy to be with and around. She has been a writer of poetry and prose since childhood. A wife and mother, she has served as a mentor and source of inspiration and support to so many. In Faithful Remembrances, which she co-wrote with her daughter, LaJuana, readers find words that are consoling and empowering as she helps them cope with life as they deal with grief.
CORSICANA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
advocatemag.com

East Dallas Masonic Lodge celebrates 100 years

Many may have heard about the Freemasons through the 2004 film National Treasure, starring Nicolas Cage. But the Masons aren’t a bygone group. They’re active all across the world, even in East Dallas. East Dallas Masonic Lodge 1200 has historic local connections to notable politicians, police officers and...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rough Riders to Wear Dallas Black Giants Negro League Uniforms Sunday

The Frisco Rough Riders will trade their traditional scorched red and cream for black and white during the Juneteenth weekend when they don the uniforms of the former Dallas Black Giants. The Dallas Black Giants were a Texas Negro League baseball team known for their fast-paced style of baseball and...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Problem Recruiting Police in Dallas

Sgt. Mike Mata, President of the Dallas Police Association, joined The Rick Roberts Show. Homicides are on the rise and there is also a problem recruiting new police officers. Why is that? Is it the “defund the police” narrative?
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

KDAF

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy