6 Best Eating Habits To Reduce Inflammation as You Age, Say Dietitians

Learn how to eat twice as much, keep calories the same with these great tips from Jeremy Ethier. “When people first start out with a “fat loss diet’, they are totally unaware of just how calorie dense typical food options that they’re used to eating really are. Which is one of the biggest diet mistakes around. Plus, is one of the main reasons why many who “eat clean” or “work hard” are still not losing stubborn fat. So, we’re going to showcase what 200 calories looks like in the most commonly reported “problem” foods (e.g. 200 calories of rice or pasta) so that you can see just how easy it is to overeat with these foods. We’ll then show you what 200 calories looks like with much better options (i.e. volume-dense foods) so that you can see just how much more food you could be eating and calories you could be saving with the right fat loss foods.”

FITNESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO