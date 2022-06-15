ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville superintendent recommends new middle school principal

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville superintendent Dr. John L Colbert will recommend to the Fayetteville Board of Education a principal of the new John L Colbert Middle School that will open in August of 2023.

According to a press release, Colbert will recommend Fayetteville High School associate principal Warren Collier for the position at the Board’s June 23 regular meeting.

“Mr. Collier has had an outstanding career in our schools as a classroom teacher and administrator,” said Dr. Colbert. “This is the next step in his professional career, and I am confident he will be a strong leader at our newest school. Naming Mr. Collier as the new principal now will give him the opportunity to use the 2022-23 school year to hire staff, establish the culture for the school, and take care of the myriad details that must be in place before the first day of school.”

Fayetteville Superintendent announces retirement

The release notes Collier earned his bachelor’s degree in Mathematics Education from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and his master’s degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Arkansas. He earned his educational specialist degree from the University of Arkansas, and he will complete his doctorate in Education in 2023. Collier also received the Most Outstanding Student Award for both his studies for his master’s degree and his educational specialist degree.

“It is an honor and privilege to be given the opportunity to become the first principal at the John L Colbert Middle School, said Mr. Collier. “Dr. Colbert is a man of integrity, respect, and dignity.  I am very excited to begin preparations for the school’s opening in the 2023-24 school year.  I look forward to working with the students, staff, parents, and all invested parties throughout the planning process and when the doors of the new school open. I appreciate the Fayetteville High School family for the memories we have shared over the past four years and for helping me grow as an educator.”

In addition to being associate principal at FHS, Collier has also served FPS as assistant principal at Owl Creek School and as an Algebra II teacher at FHS. He also taught Algebra at Pine Bluff High School.

Community Policy