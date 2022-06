SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State officials are reminding Custer State Park visitors to be cautious after a woman was injured following an incident with a bison. Park officials say the woman was hiking along the wildlife loop with her dog when they suddenly came upon a small herd of bull bison. Officials say the woman was hit by one of the bison after it charged the dog. She was taken to a local hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

