Olive-Harvey College Urban Agriculture Department Announces Partnership with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign College of Agricultural, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences Cooperative Extension Office
Olive-Harvey College Urban Agriculture Department to contribute important data to Midwest database. Olive-Harvey College (OHC) Urban Agriculture Department is pleased to announce their partnership with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign College (UIUC) of Agricultural, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences Cooperative Extension office, in joining the Midwestern Hemp Cultivar Check program. This...news.ccc.edu
Comments / 0