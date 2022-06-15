ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Royal Ascot: Kyprios can deny Stradivarius fourth Gold Cup triumph

By Greg Wood
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZGMG_0gBaJwHX00
Kyprios powers to victory in May’s Levmoss Stakes Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

The hot, dry weather at Royal Ascot this week has been ideal for Stradivarius ahead of his latest attempt to win a record-equalling fourth Gold Cup, not least because fast ground seems likely to rule out Trueshan, one of his most significant rivals.

John Gosden’s popular stayer came up short against a younger rival last year, however, and may do so again on Thursday, when Kyprios (4.20) looks likely to give Aidan O’Brien his eighth success in the meeting’s showpiece event.

Related: State Of Rest strikes for Ireland in clash of nations at Royal Ascot

The four-year-old has only six races in the book so far, having missed the rest of the 2021 season after being withdrawn following an incident in the stalls before the Queen’s Vase here last year.

But he has started to make up for lost time this year and powered 14 lengths clear of his field under minimal pressure in the Levmoss Stakes last month. With more improvement likely, He looks ready to take this step up to Group One company in his stride.

Royal Ascot 2.30 The only filly in the lineup, Pillow Talk , beat a field full of previous winners at York last time and gets a useful 3lb from her 10 opponents.

Royal Ascot 3.05 Several of these lightly raced three-year-olds might have been let in lightly for their handicap debuts while Israr has already contested a couple but he was still learning on the job at Newbury last time and has plenty of improvement to come.

Royal Ascot 3.40 Just six runners for the Ribblesdale, the smallest field this century. Magical Lagoon was touched off by the subsequent Irish 1,000 Guineas third at Navan in April and looks sure to improve for the step up in trip.

Chelmsford 1.30 True Statesman 2.05 Expert Opinion 2.40 Atlantis Blue 3.15 Tarhib 3.50 Fox Champion 4.30 Autonomy 5.05 Mark Of Respect

Ripon 1.45 Calcutta Dream 2.15 Dare To Hope 2.50 Cobra Kai 3.25 Urban War 4.00 Tinto 4.40 Gullane One 5.10 Appier

Ascot 2.30 Pillow Talk 3.05 Israr 3.40 Magical Lagoon 4.20 Kyprios
5.00 Jimi Hendrix (nap) 5.35 Claymore 6.10 Ouzo (nb)

Lingfield Park 4.50 Bungledupinblue 5.20 Tarlo 5.50 Bowling Russian
6.25 Bernard Spierpoint 7.00 Mcqueen 7.30 The Covex Kid 8.00 Amzaan

Ffos Las 5.25 Fat Sam 6.00 Court Royale 6.35 Maliboo 7.10 Ballinsker
7.40 Watergrange Jack 8.10 Galileo Silver 8.40 Zucayan

Royal Ascot 5.00 As tough a race as they come, even at the Royal meeting, with 13 last-time winners in the field. Just one of the last 15 favourites has won, so a lightly-raced, improving colt like Jimi Hendrix, at 25-1, could prove to have been missed in the market.

Royal Ascot 5.35 The Queen’s Reach For The Moon will be a hot favourite here but has little in hand of Claymore on ratings. Jane Chapple-Hyam’s lightly-raced colt was undone by his draw in the French 2,000 Guineas last time and has to be the bet at around 5-1.

Royal Ascot 6.10 Ouzo , a close second last time in a well-run race, is in first-time cheekpieces here and could well outrun his odds of around 20-1.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Ryan Moore sweeps past opposition on Broome then Rohaan at Royal Ascot

Ryan Moore ended a four-year wait for this ninth Royal Ascot jockeys’ title here and did so with winners from opposite ends of his race-riding repertoire. Broome, a 6-1 shot, made all the running to see off a field including Hurricane Lane, last year’s Irish Derby winner, in the Hardwicke Stakes before Moore pulled off a remarkable needle-threading exercise aboard Rohaan in the Wokingham Handicap, finding a way through a wall of horses as he went from nearly last to first in the space of a furlong.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidan O'brien
Person
Jimi Hendrix
The Guardian

Crusaders snap Blues streak to win record 11th Super Rugby title

The Crusaders have strangled the ladder-topping Blues with a ruthless display of power rugby to win the Super Rugby Pacific final in Auckland, claiming a record-extending 11th Super Rugby crown. The powerhouse Christchurch-based franchise snapped the Blues’ 15-match winning streak as they dominated Saturday’s final at a rain-soaked and sold-out...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Ascot#Gold Cup#Ireland#Stradivarius#Levmoss Stakes Photograph#Group One#Newbury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

The Guardian

318K+
Followers
78K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy