$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in DFW
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of winning in Dallas-Fort Worth you might picture the Dallas Cowboys walking off the field after a victory in AT&T Stadium, the Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic hitting a buzzer-beater in American Airlines Center or a high school football state championship win. What about yet another Texas Lottery victory?
Well, it’s the latter; a $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket from the Tuesday night drawing for the Cash Five game was sold in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from the June 14 drawing to net the big win.
It was sold at a QuikTrip on Main Street in Grand Prarie, and the ticket was in fact a Quick Pick. There were also 68 secondary prize winners that matched four of the five winning numbers to win $350 each.
This is the third straight Cash Five drawing where someone has matched all five of the winning numbers to win the top prize of $25K.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.
Comments / 2