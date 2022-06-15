ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in DFW

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lgGZY_0gBaJskd00

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of winning in Dallas-Fort Worth you might picture the Dallas Cowboys walking off the field after a victory in AT&T Stadium, the Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic hitting a buzzer-beater in American Airlines Center or a high school football state championship win. What about yet another Texas Lottery victory?

Well, it’s the latter; a $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket from the Tuesday night drawing for the Cash Five game was sold in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from the June 14 drawing to net the big win.

It was sold at a QuikTrip on Main Street in Grand Prarie, and the ticket was in fact a Quick Pick. There were also 68 secondary prize winners that matched four of the five winning numbers to win $350 each.

This is the third straight Cash Five drawing where someone has matched all five of the winning numbers to win the top prize of $25K.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Sports
CW33 NewsFix

Second Shot: Pilar Sanders

Fort Worth native Major Attaway talks landing a role …. This 15 minute workout in Dallas does more good than …. Is the Texas sun getting in your eyes? Try these …. June is National Dairy Month! Here are some season …. Now that people can do destination weddings, where...
DALLAS, TX
KBAT 99.9

North Texas Got a Big New Resident with Shaq Moving In

Big Diesel will be calling North Texas home very soon. I once heard an argument that Shaquille O'Neal is the most famous sports person alive right now. He was one of the most dominant players in NBA history, he is in so many different businesses right now and in my opinion. Is a part of the greatest sports commentary team in television.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Lottery#At T Stadium#Mavericks#American Airlines Center#Nexstar Media Inc
WFAA

North Texas food banks continue to draw mid-pandemic crowds

DALLAS — If long lines at food banks are "canary in a coal mine" proof of the current struggle posed by inflation, as some economists predict, the trend continued en masse in North Texas on Friday. Food distribution events offered by the Tarrant Area Food Bank at Dickies Arena...
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

New Breakfast, Sushi and Korean Fried Chicken Restaurants Opening in Fort Worth — The Interesting Chains Are Coming

The salmon and spinach Arnold with two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce at Toasted Yolk is just one favorite at the growing breakfast empire. Dallas and Fort Worth remain among the fastest growing cities in America. To feed those multiplying masses, a number of interesting (non fast food) restaurant chains are planning to expand their footprint around DFW soon. These are just some of the spinoff restaurants that will soon be dotting the North Texas food landscape.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
bigcityreview.com

10 Best BBQ Restaurants In Dallas, Texas

Texas has created a name for itself as one of the places to find the best mouthwatering BBQs. While Austin might have taken all the fame, Dallas has played a part too. The city might beknow for restaurants and shopping centers as tall as the sky, but it has its share of the best BBQs in Texas. The city offers different styles of BBQ that will tantalize your taste buds. From enormous delicious beef ribs to juicy brisket, spicy sausage, and chicken, there’s something for every barbecue fan. While the options might be endless, here are our top 10 picks for the best BBQ in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Restaurant Marks 50 Years in Business

When you walk into John's Cafe on lower Greenville in Dallas, you'll see history on the walls. Owner John Spyropoulos started his business 50 years ago. "Fifty. Five and O," Spyropoulos said. So, what's the recipe for half a century of success?. "The food here is excellent. The service is...
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

KDAF

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy