ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Early look at how hot the end of week, weekend will be in North Texas

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know the heat is going to continue in North Texas for the end of the work week and into the weekend, but how hot will it be remains the question?

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth shared its forecasted temperatures for Thursday through Sunday for Dallas-Fort Worth, Sherman/Denison, Waco/Temple/Killeen and Palestine.

“Unseasonably warm weather will continue into the weekend. Reduced wind speeds and elevated humidity will make the heat feel more oppressive. Isolated showers and storms may impact portions of East Texas during the afternoon and early evening hours of Friday and Saturday,” the center said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uFmms_0gBaJqzB00
NWS FORT WORTH

It seems the hottest day for a majority of the region will be Sunday be the days prior will be sitting just a degree or two shy of the 100-degree mark Sunday will see. Palestine is the only one forecast to see any type of storm activity over the weekend with some isolated storms forecasted on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Is DFW in for a historically hot summer? Will it be a repeat of 1980 & 2011? Let's look at the numbers

DALLAS — North Texas has been hit with early heatwaves this year. Are we expecting a historically hot summer?. Let's cut to the chase before we jump into the details:. YES. We are very confident the rest of this summer will be hotter than normal. When we think of truly hot summers here in the weather department, we think of summers with above-normal triple-digit days. DFW normally sees 20 100-degree days in the summer.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Palestine, TX
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Palestine, TX
Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
CW33

Why it will be hazy in North Texas on Thursday

DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas saw temperatures either flirt with or reach into the triple digits on Wednesday afternoon, Thursday will be more of the same however, it’ll be accompanied by some haze. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports Thursday afternoon will see some winds...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#East Texas#Sherman Denison#Waco Temple Killeen#Nws Fort Worth#Nexstar Media Inc
WFAA

North Texas food banks continue to draw mid-pandemic crowds

DALLAS — If long lines at food banks are "canary in a coal mine" proof of the current struggle posed by inflation, as some economists predict, the trend continued en masse in North Texas on Friday. Food distribution events offered by the Tarrant Area Food Bank at Dickies Arena...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NWS
NBC News

Record high temperatures in Texas spark concerns over power grid

Sweltering temperatures across Texas have led to skyrocketing energy demand and now, some providers are struggling. In Austin, temperatures have reached 100 degrees for eight days straight and Houston and San Antonio are having one of their hottest Junes on record. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky gives a closer look at the residents and energy suppliers dealing with these record high temperatures.June 14, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

KDAF

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy