ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing robbery charges after reportedly taking a woman’s cellphone after she wouldn’t show him what was on it. Tanner Hoover, 20, got into an argument with a woman Thursday night into Friday morning leading the woman to call police around 1 a.m. She told police that Hoover […]

ALTOONA, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO