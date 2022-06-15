ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Colbert on Trump’s ‘election defense fund’: ‘The whole thing was a grift’

By Guardian staff
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

Stephen Colbert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LvWnN_0gBaIncR00
Stephen Colbert on Trump’s “election defense fund”: “Surprise, surprise, the committee discovered the whole thing was a grift.” Photograph: Youtube

Stephen Colbert was “still digesting yesterday’s bombshell” that was the second of the House select committee’s public hearings on the events of 6 January 2021. The hearing on Monday included evidence that Donald Trump scammed his followers out of $250m with his “Official Election Defense Fund” to fight fictional voter fraud in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

“Surprise, surprise, the committee discovered the whole thing was a grift,” the Late Show host said. “So he duped $250m from his most passionate supporters, then watched as they all go to prison while he sat at Mar-a-Lago double-fisting coconut shrimp.

“And these aren’t wealthy people! You can always tell, because they’re wearing nothing but giveaway merch from the losing team,” he said over a photo of Capitol rioters decked in Maga gear.

Related: Stephen Colbert: ‘How many of Trump’s terrible ideas came from an inebriated Giuliani?’

According to the committee, $1m of the “election defense fund” was donated to the personal foundation of Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff. “Yes, the Meadows foundation is a charity that raises money to fund research into how much money it can raise,” Colbert joked.

Another $200,000 went to the former president’s hotels, “and that was just Giuliani’s bar tab”, Colbert quipped. And the former Fox News anchor turned Don Jr paramour Kimberly Guilfoyle was paid $60,000 for her two-minute speech at Trump’s January 6 rally. “But it was worth every dime,” Colbert deadpanned. “I’ll never forget her immortal words: ‘Yaaahhghaahheetahaaaghhh!!’”

Seth Meyers

On Late Night, Seth Meyers noted a speech by Joe Biden in which he lamented that ExxonMobil “made more money than God last year” – “worse, they made it by selling a natural resource,” said Meyers, “so that’s technically God’s money.”

Meyers then turned to the committee hearings, starting with Representative Liz Cheney’s assessment that Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was “apparently inebriated” when advising the former president on election night. “To be fair, his legal advice doesn’t get any better when he’s sober,” Meyers said.

Meyers also noted Kimberly Guilfoyle’s $60,000 payment for a two-minute speech. “Well, technically $20,000 to speak and then $40,000 to please stop,” he joked.

And the House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, appeared on an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars – “either that or she didn’t, and that person should win”, said Meyers.

Jimmy Fallon

A recent poll found that the biggest drop in support for Biden was among young voters, “although to Biden, I’m pretty sure a young voter is just a voter”, Jimmy Fallon joked on the Tonight Show. “Then Biden said ‘OK, so this means I’m doing OK with older voters?’ and his staff was like, ‘oh goodness, no.’”

The White House is considering a temporary suspension of the federal gas tax. “Take your time, gang,” Fallon deadpanned. “You can tell the president is on the older side when he’s like ‘why don’t we give everyone a quarter?’”

And the stock market is in its biggest freefall since the start of the pandemic. “Right now the ticker on CNBC is just showing the lyrics to Everybody Hurts,” Fallon said.

Finally, there was a new Guinness world record set for largest chicken nugget, which involved 40 pounds of ground chicken, 20 slices of white bread and 40 eggs. “At that point, they’re really taking liberty with the word nugget,” said Fallon. “They made a chicken cake.”

Comments / 11

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

"The View" erupts into chaos after Alyssa Farah Griffin claims, "The red wave is coming"

"The View" had a lot to say after Donald Trump and his followers enjoyed a key victory following Tuesday's South Carolina GOP primary. Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry defeated Congressman Tom Rice, the five-term incumbent who voted to impeach the ex-President after the Jan. 6 riot. Fry's recent victory "marks the first time this election cycle that a pro-impeachment Republican has lost at the ballot box," NBC News reports. It also highlights Trump's unwavering efforts to push forward his array of loyalists and seek revenge on Republicans who have condemned his presidency.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Trump on the brink?

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is bored at Mar-a-Lago and anxious to get back in the political arena — as a candidate, not a kingmaker — according to his advisers, who are divided over whether he should launch a third bid for the presidency as early as this summer.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grift#Election Fraud#House
Salon

New email shows Trump campaign ordered fake Georgia electors to plot in “complete secrecy”

Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) There were several states that attempted to replace the electors chosen by voters in the 2020 election. It was part of a plot by former President Donald Trump's campaign and legal team to somehow overthrow the election simply by having supporters push their way into the rooms where the electors were.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Business Insider

Adam Schiff says it's 'puzzling' and 'deeply troubling' that the DOJ did not prosecute Meadows and Scavino

Meadows and Scavino refused to cooperate with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.Rep. Adam Schiff said the DOJ's decision could set a dangerous precedent. Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said it was "deeply troubling" that the Department of Justice refused to prosecute former President Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
The Guardian

The Guardian

318K+
Followers
78K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy