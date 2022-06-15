ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Jr urged fans to sign his father’s birthday card (only if they send a donation)

By Victoria Bekiempis
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
‘I know it would mean so much to him to see YOUR NAME on his OFFICIAL Birthday Card,’ Trump Jr told supporters. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

Donald Trump Jr has reportedly invited his father’s backers to sign the ex-president’s online birthday card, so long as they donate money to his fundraising group.

According to Insider , Trump’s eldest son made this pitch in an email to supporters, writing, “My father has done so much for this great Country, and I know it would mean so much to him to see YOUR NAME on his OFFICIAL Birthday Card.” Trump was born on 14 June 1946.

The email contained a link that lets Trump loyalists write a message to him. However, they have to pledge a minimum $1 donation to send their good wishes.

The email comes amid increasing scrutiny of Trump’s fundraising efforts after the 2020 election. The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection said that Trump’s campaign amassed about $250m post-election, while asking for assistance in funding legal challenges to the election results.

Two Trump campaign aides told the committee, however, that the “Official Election Defense Fund”, as it was described in multiple fundraising emails, did not formally exist. “The big lie was also a big rip-off,” committee member congresswoman Zoe Lofgren commented.

“He intentionally misled his donors, asked them to donate to a fund that didn’t exist and used the money raised for something other than what it said,” Lofgren later told CNN.

Lofgren also said that Donald Trump Jr’s fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle, received $60,000 for her 2.5-minute speech at a rally shortly before the January 6 riot. Her appearance was allegedly paid for using funds from this “Election Defense Fund”.

Ultimate one ⚓
3d ago

Now he grifting for money to sign a birthday card? What next, are they going to charge you to breathe the same air they do? Why not, he charges you, just to stand in the same room with them and have a picture taken with them. Ah.....Trump, the "Grift Master" continues...

Bandido
3d ago

I've never understood their common sense. For instance, are you a rich person? if not, can you explain why you are sending money to any millionaire? See my point now?

COVID*SUCKS*
2d ago

Why does TREASONIST TRUMP need money? His CULT FOLLOWERS already donated $250 Million for his lifestyle!! SUCKERS will send more anyway!

