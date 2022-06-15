Special expertise: Former pro Runnells helps Northview capture state title

The state champion Northview baseball team had the unique privilege of having a former Major League player and manager around to share his advanced knowledge.

Tom Runnells, 67, joined the Northview staff in a low-key volunteer capacity in 2017, and he has added a little more time and coaching expertise with the Wildcats each year since.

This year, he helped Northview get to the top.

“Tom is a great asset to the entire program,” Northview coach Greg Szparka said. “He brings so much knowledge and experience to all of us, it’s unbelievable.”

Runnells, a Colorado native and former University of Northern Colorado player, signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco Giants in 1977, beginning a long career in the game. He spent 10 seasons as a professional player, including parts of two seasons (1985 and 1986) with the Cincinnati Reds.

He followed with a long managerial and coaching run afterward, including parts of two seasons (1991 and 1992) managing the National League’s Montreal Expos, and two seasons (1995 and 1996) managing the Toledo Mud Hens.

This season especially, Runnells has been a full-time resource at practices and in games.

It is possible he never had more fun in the game than seeing the Wildcats win their state title last Saturday.

“It’s probably more gratifying without the money,” Runnells said. “This is a tribute and a testament to the kids and all the hard work that they put in, and the coaching staff has done a wonderful job. We’re fortunate to have some really good players.”

He retired from professional coaching in 2016 after eight seasons as a bench coach with the Colorado Rockies.

Runnells, the husband of former longtime WTOL television anchor Chrys Peterson, first connected with Northview on the periphery of the program.

“It all started with my daughter, because she went to Northview,” Runnells said. “She introduced me to one of the players, Shane Banachowski, and I used to give private lessons to him. Shane asked me to come to a practice one morning on a Sunday, and I said, ‘All right.’”

He’s been a part of the team ever since.

“They sucked me in, and I got involved,” Runnells said. “Being with Greg Szparka has been unbelievable. He has allowed me to step into his program. He’s not offended. He allows me to teach the game of baseball to the kids, and we’ve just got a wonderful relationship. The kids have been great, and obviously this year it’s been a super group of kids. They’re very committed and very dedicated.”

At first, Runnells needed to adjust his coaching focus from the more mental maintenance of professionals to teaching fundamentals.

He can be seen giving advice to hitters following at-bats.

“We are all so lucky that he has volunteered his time,” Szparka said. “He is a tremendous baseball coach, but one of the best human beings I know.”

Runnells has been a part of championships before. In 1988, he managed Double-A Chattanooga to the Southern League title. The following year, he led Triple-A Indianapolis to the American Association crown.

Why was Northview able to win a state title?

“You’re going to hear this from most championship teams,” Runnells said, “but the chemistry that we had among the players was great. We adopted a no-excuse mindset, and they have just gone about their business and done a great job. We started clicking 14 games ago and never looked back.”

Blade sports writer Amanda Levine contributed to this report.