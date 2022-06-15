SC abortions rose in 2020 as part of U.S. trend reversing a 30-year decline. Here’s by how much

More patients sought abortions in South Carolina in 2020 than they did three years earlier, part of nationwide trend that reversed a 30-year decline in the procedure.

The findings were included in a report from the Guttmacher Institute that was released on Wednesday. The report comes as the U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, which guarantees abortion rights.

According to the report, the number of abortions in South Carolina rose to 5,300 in 2020, a 4% increase from 2017, the last time such data was collected.

Previous data released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control included a breakdown by age group of the patients who had abortions in 2020 in the state. Those are as follows:

South Carolina abortions by age group

2020

Under 15: 0.3%





15-16: 1.1%





17-19: 8%





20-24: 28.5%





25-29: 29.1%





30-34: 19.2%





35 and over: 14%





Overall, the total number of U.S. abortions rose to 930,160 in 2020, an 8% increase, the Guttmacher report shows.

Other notable nationwide trends from the 2020 data includes:

The abortion rate increased from 13.5 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15–44 in 2017 to 14.4 per 1,000 women, a 7% increase.





In 2020, about one in five pregnancies ended in abortion. Specifically, the abortion ratio (the number of abortions per 100 pregnancies) increased from 18.4% in 2017 to 20.6% in 2020, a 12% increase.





The increase in abortion was accompanied by a 6% decline in births between 2017 and 2020. Because there were many more births (3.6 million) than abortions (930,000) in 2020, these patterns mean that fewer people were getting pregnant and, among those who did, a larger proportion chose to have an abortion.





The number of abortions increased in all four regions of the country between 2017 and 2020. The rise was largest in the West (12% increase) and Midwest (10% increase); abortions increased 8% in the South and 2% in the Northeast.





The report also lists potential reasons that may have contributed to the increase in abortions, including: