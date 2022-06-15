ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Annual Scrap-A-Thon event raising funds for Gateway Scouting in Coulee Region

By Sam Shilts
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L8VKe_0gBaGsHu00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – An annual event to collect and recycle scrap metal will also help raise funds for Gateway Scouting.

The “Scrap-A-Thon” runs throughout the month of June and offers four different locations around the Coulee Region to donate scrap metal. Proceeds from donations go to support local scouting, Camp Decorah and camp scholarships.

Organizers ask that donations be brought to the following locations:

Runde Metal Recycling
M-F: 8am-5pm,
Every other Sat: 8am-12pm
643 Commerce St. Holmen, WI

La Crosse County Landfill
M-F: 6:30 am-4:30pm,
Sat June 4 & 18: 9am-12pm
3240 Berlin Drive La Crosse, WI

Runde Metal Recycling of Tomah
M, Tu, Th, F: 8am-4pm, W 8am-12pm
Closed Saturdays
7296 Division Rd. Tomah, WI

Camp Decorah Metal Bin
Provided by Runde & Midwest Roll-Off
Call: (608) 526-6418
W7520 Council Bay Rd. Holmen, WI

