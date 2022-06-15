Annual Scrap-A-Thon event raising funds for Gateway Scouting in Coulee Region

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – An annual event to collect and recycle scrap metal will also help raise funds for Gateway Scouting.

The “Scrap-A-Thon” runs throughout the month of June and offers four different locations around the Coulee Region to donate scrap metal. Proceeds from donations go to support local scouting, Camp Decorah and camp scholarships.

Organizers ask that donations be brought to the following locations:

Runde Metal Recycling

M-F: 8am-5pm,

Every other Sat: 8am-12pm

643 Commerce St. Holmen, WI

La Crosse County Landfill

M-F: 6:30 am-4:30pm,

Sat June 4 & 18: 9am-12pm

3240 Berlin Drive La Crosse, WI

Runde Metal Recycling of Tomah

M, Tu, Th, F: 8am-4pm, W 8am-12pm

Closed Saturdays

7296 Division Rd. Tomah, WI

Camp Decorah Metal Bin

Provided by Runde & Midwest Roll-Off

Call: (608) 526-6418

W7520 Council Bay Rd. Holmen, WI

