ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera missing after leaving Florida rehab center

By Athina Morris
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GBmOX_0gBaGeAy00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are searching for Jackass star Bam Margera after he reportedly drove away from a drug rehabilitation center in Florida.

The Delray Beach Police Department confirmed it was searching for Margera in an email to News Channel 8. WFLA has requested more information.

TMZ reports the pro skateboarder went missing on Monday after leaving the unnamed facility. The rehab’s manager told police Margera had expressed dissatisfaction with their services, and said he planned to check himself into a different rehab nearby. He drove away in a black sedan, the report said.

The staff said they believe he had a legal order against him, which requires him to stay at the rehab. He did not appear to be a danger to himself or others, the report said, according to TMZ.

Actor Ezra Miller accused of ‘cult-like’ behavior, abuse of indigenous teen

Margera opened up in the past about his struggles with addiction. Last year, the reality star was taken to a rehab facility after an alleged disturbance at the Don CeSar Resort Hotel in St. Petersburg, TMZ reported.

“When deputies arrived, they were informed that Mr. Margera had an ex parte order, which is a judge’s order for court-ordered rehabilitation,” the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Those are taken out by a third party on behalf of the person.”

According to TMZ, Margera was fired from Jackass Forever, the first Jackass film in nearly a decade, for allegedly taking drugs. He is now suing Paramount and the film’s co-creators Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine, saying he was wrongfully fired.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Delray Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Delray Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Knoxville
Person
Bam Margera
Person
Jeff Tremaine
Person
Ezra Miller
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy