ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

Fast-acting firefighters save Fairfield apartment building

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HcX2d_0gBaGVBJ00

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Thanks to aggressive action by the Fairfield Fire Department on Wednesday, a fire inside of an apartment at 1600 Travion Court was contained at the point of origin, according to fire officials.

The fire was initially called in as a first alarm fire with reports of a burn victim, but it was soon upgraded to a second alarm fire when crews arrived on scene, according to fire officials.

The victim was sent to the hospital by Medic Ambulance and Engine 36 with moderate burn injuries, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Car crashes into Jamba Juice in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department and the Fairfield Fire Department were at the scene of a car that crashed into a Jamba Juice. The crash happened around 5 p.m. at 1450 Travis Boulevard in the Solano Town Center. A witness shared video with FOX40 that shows multiple chairs and tables knocked aside […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire Damages Denny’s Restaurant In Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A Denny’s restaurant in Roseville was damaged in a fire early Friday morning. Scene of the fire. (Credit: Roseville Fire Department) Firefighters responded to the Sunrise Avenue eatery around 1:30 a.m. and found a working fire inside. Crews quickly went on the attack and were able to contain the flames to the stove system, hood, and attic area of the restaurant. Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Two Sacramento firefighters died while on duty. It took years of work by a current service member to have them recognized

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento Fire Department firefighters from decades past will get their names added to the California Firefighters Memorial  outside of the State Capitol thanks to the years-long effort of a current Sacramento Fire Captain. For the last four years,Captain Christopher Harvey has dug through old records to prove that the deaths […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Unidentified body discovered inside burning RV

DIXON, Calif. (BCN) — Firefighters in Dixon responded to a fire on Wednesday afternoon and came upon an engulfed RV in which a dead body was discovered, a city spokesperson said. Crews from the Vacaville Fire Protection District, the Winters Fire Department, and the UC Davis Fire Department attacked the fire in the 5800 block […]
DIXON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Fairfield, CA
Fairfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fairfield, CA
Accidents
KRON4 News

Houses on fire, evacuations underway in Crockett

CROCKETT, Calif. (KRON) — The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Station responded to a fence fire on Thursday evening that spread to two houses. Fire officials first reported the fire on Duperu Drive at 5:52 p.m. Crockett Fire reported at 6:47 p.m. that the fire had been knocked down. KRON ON is streaming live now One home was […]
CROCKETT, CA
KRON4 News

Benicia man dies in solo motorcycle crash

(BCN) — A motorcyclist from Benicia died on Thursday while attempting a left turn, the California Highway Patrol said. The male motorcyclist was traveling south on Lopes Road near the Marshview Road intersection parallel to Interstate Highway 680 in Benicia when he was “ejected” while negotiating a left turn, according to the CHP. First responders […]
BENICIA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on Camino Diablo Road in Byron Area

Officials in Contra Costa County reported a fatal two-vehicle crash on Camino Diablo Road on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have taken place at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the area of Camino Diablo and Byron Highway. Details on the Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Solo crash in Solano County leaves motorcyclist dead

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist has died in a solo crash on Thursday evening in Solano County. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Lopes Road, south of Marshview Road in Solano County at around 7:28 p.m. on Thursday. CHP says the rider was travelling southbound...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Apartment Building#Accident#Medic Ambulance#Nexstar Media Inc
KCRA.com

Body found in Dixon RV fire, authorities say

DIXON, Calif. — One person was found dead during an RV fire in Dixon, authorities said. The fire happened on Wednesday afternoon along the 5800 block of Thissell Road, the Dixon Fire Department said in a release. Fire crews from Vacaville, Winters and the UC Davis Fire Department helped the Dixon Fire Department put out the blaze.
DIXON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Wildfire in Pittsburg prompts neighborhood evacuations

PITTSBURG, Calif. - Contra Costa County Fire Protection District crews on Friday were busy beating back a 120-acre wildfire in Pittsburg. The blaze was reported shortly before 2 a.m. near Jacqueline Drive near West Leland Road. Fire commanders say crews have been able to keep the flames away from homes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Cal Fire warns property owners accidental fires can still cost them

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — With California in a historic drought, one spark from a lawnmower can cause a catastrophic wildfire. Cal Fire’s Tuolumne Calaveras Unit has responded to dozens of fires started by property owners. Cal Fire reminded everyone Wednesday that even if a fire is caused accidentally, the person who started the fire […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Natomas three alarm fire destroys several homes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire at 5301 East Commerce Way in Natomas on Wednesday destroyed eight condominium units that were under construction, according to the Sacramento Fire Department Frank Sabia, who witnessed the fire, said that the heat was so intense that it melted his cars side mirrors that was parked almost 40-feet from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Stockton Blvd closed by downed phone line

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Due to a downed phone line on Thursday morning, Stockton Boulevard between Roosevelt Avenue and 20th Avenue will be closed until noon on Thursday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. According to police, a big rig clipped the line and brought down the phone line. Crews are currently working on putting […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mobile Home Park Fire Damages Multiple Units In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Multiple units have burned in a fire at a Stockton mobile home park Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The Stockton Fire Department said reports of the fire first came in just before 3 p.m. from the 8600 block of West Lane, just north of Hammer Lane, in the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park. Five units were damaged and three are uninhabitable, officials said. The other two suffered minor damage. There have been no reports of injuries, but the fire department said five people were displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.
STOCKTON, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

17,000 dump trucks of dirt: Neighbors group fights to save Walnut Creek hills from houses

Seven Hill Ranch is surrounded. And not just by opponents of a planned development on the site. There’s an online petition with more than 3,700 signatures, asking Contra Costa County to “say NO to a proposal for an oversize development next to Heather Farm Park. Let’s join together to ask that this 30-acre piece of Walnut Creek’s natural heritage is saved.”
WALNUT CREEK, CA
FOX40

FOX40

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy