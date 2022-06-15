Fast-acting firefighters save Fairfield apartment building

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Thanks to aggressive action by the Fairfield Fire Department on Wednesday, a fire inside of an apartment at 1600 Travion Court was contained at the point of origin, according to fire officials.

The fire was initially called in as a first alarm fire with reports of a burn victim, but it was soon upgraded to a second alarm fire when crews arrived on scene, according to fire officials.

The victim was sent to the hospital by Medic Ambulance and Engine 36 with moderate burn injuries, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

