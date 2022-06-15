Adults Only: Dance the Night Away to Disney Songs For One Night Only in MA

For nearly a century, the only large-scale events held at Fenway Park in Boston were Red Sox games. One of America's most treasured ballparks had consistently been just that, a ballpark. Things changed in 2002, when Fenway Park brought in their first headline rock n' roll act, Bruce Springsteen. Sure, Fenway held a few jazz festival events in the 70s, but nothing like the Boss, with a full stage setup rocking centerfield. Summer concerts are now the norm at Fenway, with major names like Green Day, Guns N' Roses, Billy Joel, and more playing at the iconic stadium over the last 20 years. Now, Fenway Park is ready to branch out a little more with its first foray into comedy.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO