Ozark County, MO

Man Charged In Ozark County Shooting Death

By Jason Rima
KTTS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KTTS News) — Ozark County officials are investigating a fatal shooting at a home...

www.ktts.com

KTLO

Ozark County shooting victim identified, suspect remains jailed

Brian Dunaway (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) The victim of a recent fatal shooting in Ozark County has been identified. An Ozark County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says 27-year-old Dewayne “Ed” Wessel was pronounced dead at the scene in the Theodosia area early Monday morning. Forty-two-year-old Brian Dunaway of Theodosia has been charged with second-degree murder.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Two Arrested In Wright County

On June 12th of 2022 at roughly 12:20 AM, Corporal Campbell of the Wright County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway U. The vehicle eventually turned toward a residence, driving through a yard...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Update on Theodosia Shooting: Victim Identified

There has been am update on the fatal shooting that occurred on June 13th of 2022. This event occurred as 42-year-old Brian Dunaway shot and killed 27-year-old Dewayne Wessel, reportedly in a case of self-defense. Information comes as a part of a probable cause statement from the investigating Ozark County Deputy, Matt Rhoades.
THEODOSIA, MO
KTLO

Area woman injured in 1-vehicle accident

An Ozark County woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday evening. Fifty-one-year-old Chrystal Marshall of Isabella was transported by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Marshall was traveling on U.S. Highway 160. She was nearly two miles east...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
Ozark County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Theodosia, MO
County
Ozark County, MO
City
Ozark, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KTLO

Baxter County man attempts to urinate on, hit jailer during booking

A Baxter County man has posted a $10,000 bond after attempting to urinate on and hit jailers during booking. According to the probable cause affidavit, 28-year-old Jacob Wesley Rees was at the Baxter County Detention Center going through the booking process for charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication. Rees was sitting on a bench in the booking area allegedly being disruptive by slamming the receiver to the telephone. Due to his behavior, Rees’ hands were secured to the bench. While sitting on the bench, Rees allegedly made threats to two jailers, stating he was going to “punch both of (them) in the face.”
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Ozark County man jailed for 2nd-degree murder

Brian Dunaway (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) An Ozark County man has been charged with second-degree murder following an incident early Tuesday morning. Forty-two-year-old Brian Mathew Dunaway of Theodosia is being held in the Ozark County Jail without bond until further order of the court. According to...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
#Shooting#Methamphetamine#Violent Crime
KTTS

Sixth Person Pleads Guilty In Catalytic Converter Theft Ring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 24-year-old Missouri man has pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines into Arkansas. Evan Marshall, of Rogersville, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to transporting stolen property as part of a multi-million...
ROGERSVILLE, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
houstonherald.com

Mountain View minor injured in Howell County crash

A Mountain View minor was injured after traveling off of the roadway Thursday afternoon, said the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The minor was driving northbound on Highway WW 1.5 miles south of Mtn. View when her 2006 Toyota Camry traveled off of the right side of the roadway and overturned, said Cpl. Christopher Kimes.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Hit and run accident fatal for Aurora motorcyclist

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. - A hit and run accident proves fatal for an Aurora motorcyclist Wednesday morning. A highway patrol report states at approximately 10:24 a.m., 38-year-old Patrick Anderson was traveling eastbound on Farm Rd., 3.5 miles west of Jenkins, when a Chevrolet 2500 truck crossed into his line of path and failed to yield. Anderson struck the vehicle and died on scene. He was transported by the Barry County Coroner to a funeral home in Cassville.
AURORA, MO
KTTS

Pedestrian Hit At Kearney And Glenstone

(KTTS News) — Westbound Kearney at Glenstone in Springfield was closed after a pedestrian was hit by a semi. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday. Police say the victim has critical injuries. Police are investigating.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

First responders called to local crash

Members of the Houston Rural Fire Department Rescue Squad responded early Friday afternoon to a roll-over crash on U.S. 63 south of Houston. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.
HOUSTON, MO
ksgf.com

Aurora Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash Near Jenkins

(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider from Aurora is dead after a crash west of Jenkins. The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Patrick Anderson was riding a motorcycle on Farm Road 1180 when the driver of a pickup failed to yield to the bike. The pickup hit the motorcycle, then...
JENKINS, MO

