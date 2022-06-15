Cassville Could Annex Land For New Jail

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Green Forest City Council is looking to amend its citywide curfew ordinance to include a punishment of up to $500 or 40 hours of community service. The ordinance has been in effect since 2007 and includes all Green Forest children ages 17 and younger. It has never clarified the punishable acts that can come from a violation.
SARCOXIE, Mo. — The Sarcoxie, Missouri Police Department is asking for help finding the people who stole some tractor implements. Authorities say the items, worth more than $35,000, were found Friday morning on some abandoned railroad tracks between CR 67 and N Moist St. in Reeds, Missouri. Police believe...
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – As we head into the summer months, animal bite numbers are starting to go up. Springfield-Greene County Animal Control said people and animals are spending more time outside, allowing for more encounters. “We’re up around 20 dog bites this month,” said Kit Baumgartner, Animal Control Supervisor. “We were down below 10 […]
If you have activities planned in Downtown Springfield next week, one parking garage will be closed. The College Station Car Park on West McDaniel Street will close Sunday for maintenance. If the maintenance goes according to schedule, the parking garage will reopen on Friday, June 24th.
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The Barry County Sheriff’s office announce that U.S. Marshals have taken the third and final jail escapee into custody. “Lance Stephens was taken into custody this evening near San Antonio, Texas.” — BCSO Just yesterday the second, Matthew Crawford, was taken into custody in Springfield, Mo. And last week Christopher Blevins was located nearly 1,000 miles...
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday night reports of an overturned car on Bethel Road, north of Seneca, Mo. alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Seneca Fire, Newton County Ambulance, and Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Seneca Police Department responded to assist. On the scene we learn from Tpr T.R. Morris...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Another truck got stuck. The Grant Avenue railroad overpass in north Springfield keeps causing issues for truckers. A truck could not clear the low-clearance bridge on Wednesday night. BNSF Railroad controls the bridge. Railroad officials say it is tough to raise. A driver for a moving...
JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - A man riding a pool toy drowned in Shoal Creek in Joplin, Mo. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the victim as Stanley Luhk, 35, from Carterville, Mo. An online report states Luhk attempted to go over Joplin’s Grand Falls in a pool toy, struck a...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Six residents of Springfield and Rogersville plead guilty to playing a role in a multi-million-dollar catalytic converter theft scheme across state lines, the United States Department of Justice said on Thursday. Six of seven defendants indicted in the transportation of thousands of stolen catalytic converters have now pleaded guilty, the latest being Evan […]
Democratic State House Rep. Mark Sharp said he plans on introducing a bill next legislative session that would hopefully make it easier for school districts to have a school resource officer (SRO) in 'every public school building.'
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may be seeing more motorcycles on the road this year. The Motorcycle Industry Council reports sales are up. And, Triple-A says gas prices are a factor. So, it’s not surprising that we have a question about motorcycles in this Fact Finders. The viewer wants to know, Is it legal for motorcycle riders to split lanes in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Some have said it’s not real, while others have claimed it’s illegal but in fact, the corvette that has been seen around town is actually an official Springfield Police Department vehicle. After a drug seizure back in the early 90s, the 1977 Corvette was donated to Ozarks Technical Community College and then […]
As Republic continues to grow, a demand for affordable housing in and around the city is growing, as well. To help meet this need, Ron Stenger Realtors, Inc., is creating Wilson’s Valley Planned Development District, a new housing development along U.S. Highway 60 in Republic. “Republic has quickly become...
NEWTON COUNTY — A Missouri man died in an accident just before 5p.m. Tuesday at Grand Falls. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 35-year-old Standley Luke of Carterville used a pool toy in an attempt to go over Shoal Creek Grand Falls on the southwest side of Joplin. Luke...
BARRY COUNTY —A second inmate who escaped from a Southwest Missouri County jail June 3, is in custody, according to the Barry County Sheriff's office. Matthew Crawford, 29, who made a dramatic change to his appearance while on the run is in custody in Greene County on requested charges of stealing and a hold for Barry County, according to online jail records. He was arrested in Springfield Monday.
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Ozark Electric Cooperative is encouraging customers to voluntarily save electricity as Southwest Missouri continues to experience steamy temperatures. “When it starts to get into the mid nineties during the day and then it gets to be in the mid seventies in the evening, that’s when the usage really starts to show […]
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Fire Deputy Chief Andy Nimmo updates information regarding the recovery on Shoal Creek at Grand Falls. “The Missouri State Water Patrol recovered a body at 6:20 p.m. on Shoal Creek,” Deptuy Chief Nimmo states. More information will be formally released by the State Water Patrol.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man pleaded guilty Thursday to participating in a scheme that transported tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million business. Federal prosecutors said Evan Marshall, 24, of Rogersville, pleaded guilty to transporting stolen property across state...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 24-year-old Missouri man has pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines into Arkansas. Evan Marshall, of Rogersville, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to transporting stolen property as part of a multi-million...
(KTTS News) — Westbound Kearney at Glenstone in Springfield was closed after a pedestrian was hit by a semi. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday. Police say the victim has critical injuries. Police are investigating.
Comments / 1