ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Sunnyside chooses new superintendent

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33awJk_0gBaEJuF00

The Sunnyside Unified School District has approved Jose Gastelum as its new superintendent.

The district's board approved the appointment unanimously. He starts Friday, July 1.

Gastelum replaces Steve Holmes, who has taken a position with Pima County after serving in the role for seven years.

He holds a Masters in Educational Leadership from the Northern Arizona University and a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education from the University of Arizona.

“As a proud K–12 product of the Sunnyside District, I couldn’t be more honored to serve in this capacity," Gastelum expressed. "This is a special community that is close to my heart. We have wonderful parents, dedicated teachers and support staff, and amazingly talented students. I look forward to ensuring the continuity of the great work being done in our district as I transition into this new role.”

Gastelum started in the district in 1997 as a Spanish teacher. He rose to the rank of Chief Student Services Officer and has also worked as Director of Secondary Schools, Principal and Assistant Principal.

He is married and has four children

“Jose brings extensive experience in teaching, leadership development, and is a well-respected administrator. He has deep roots in the community, he has demonstrated his commitment to student success, and his core values align with our district's mission and vision. Jose is a great fit for this role and we are excited to support and welcome him," said SUSD Board President Consuelo Hernandez in a statement.

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

White parents chase Black teacher out of town over CRT fears before following her to next town

A distinguished Black educational leader was hounded out of two different Georgia school districts within months of her hiring, as conservative groups and angry white parents protested what they falsely believed was the introduction of critical race theory (CRT) into their schools.According to a new ProPublica report, educator Cecelia Lewis was by all accounts a beloved leader throughout her educational career.When she left a position as a principal at a school in Maryland in 2021, they created a wall to honour her, featuring her signature signoff in messages to students, “If no one’s told you they care about you today,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
US News and World Report

Buckeye Baker Finds Sweetness After Racist Customer Exchange

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — A suburban Phoenix baker is getting some sweet support after an order was canceled over her race. Victoria Hernandez, a licensed home baker and owner of Mariah's Butterfly Bakery, shared texts on social media of a racist exchange with a client. The client wrote she...
BUCKEYE, AZ
The Associated Press

Arizona restauranteur wins fight with state over youth labor

PHOENIX (AP) — Carolyn Redendo’s restaurant is just 900 square feet, and the kitchen where she turns out Puerto Rican, Cuban and other Latin food is tiny. The young teenagers she’s hired for years to work as hostesses in her Sofrita restaurant in the small northeast Phoenix suburb of Fountain Hills sometimes bus tables and have to drop off the dishes in the kitchen.
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy