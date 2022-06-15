ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronchetti race shows Trump loyalty is a small factor in New Mexico

By Sherry Robinson
 3 days ago
In the brutal Republican primary for governor, candidate Rebecca Dow assumed she could damage Mark Ronchetti’s chances by saying he wasn’t a Trump supporter. In reality, she damaged her own chances and improved Ronchetti’s.Ronchetti swept 58% of the vote in a five-way race despite opponents’ accusations about his loyalties.

It goes back to his 2020 campaign for U.S. Senate. Ronchetti said during a climate symposium at UNM: “I’m a Christian conservative who used to be a Republican until the orange one. I’m afraid that has taken a part of my soul, and that’s not coming back.”

At the time, Ronchetti said he was joking; his campaign manager said Ronchetti did support then-President Donald Trump. Ronchetti’s 2020 primary opponent Gavin Clarkson scoffed at the explanation, telling New Mexico Political Report, “Support for Trump is a baseline qualification for the GOP.” Recently, Ronchetti said again that he was joking and that he never left the Republican Party.

Blogger Nick Wilbur, of The Conservative New Mexican, has written that “the remark has continued to haunt Ronchetti,” but I think it haunted him right into a landslide win in the primary, while Dow, who repeatedly flaunted her loyalty to Trump, had a dismal showing.

There has been a shift in The Force, Obi Wan.

In Ronchetti’s 2020 run for office, his first, he lost to Ben Ray Lujan by only six points, but he got 18,000 more votes than Trump in New Mexico. So Ronchetti on his own had greater momentum two years ago than a sitting president. Wilbur observed, “Ronchetti very well may have beaten Ben Ray Lujan in the 2020 U.S. Senate race if Trump weren’t on the top of the ballot.”

A recent CBS poll found that 52% of Republicans want to see their candidates support Trump, which means 48% don’t. That’s a striking divide. Gavin Clarkson’s 2020 assertion about loyalty to Trump no longer holds. It’s the reason the Albuquerque Journal, whose editorials tilt conservative, refused to endorse Dow but editorialized that Ronchetti’s opponents “appeared more extreme on key issues.”

Similarly, the Journal declined to endorse Greg Zanetti, calling his belief in Trump’s stolen-election rhetoric a red flag. In the CBS poll, 56% of Republicans said they don’t want to hear about the 2020 election. And 40% of Republicans and 90% of Democrats don’t believe there was widespread voter fraud, so campaigning on election fraud isn’t likely to be productive. As a prominent New Mexico Republican recently said, “Not all of us are talking about stolen elections.”

During a televised debate, Ronchetti dodged that question.

Ronchetti will have to walk a thin line with New Mexico Republicans, but in the coming race against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the Rs are willing to overlook vagaries in his Trump support.

All of this challenges current, widely repeated punditry about how Lujan Grisham faces headwinds because the party in the White House has lost every New Mexico governor’s race since 1990.

The state’s Republicans think they can hang Joe Biden around the governor’s neck and win. Democrats are equally convinced they can hang Donald Trump around Ronchetti’s neck and win. Which is the bigger liability?

Pundits also fail to weigh the impacts of the impending Roe v. Wade decision, the uproar over gun laws, or the Jan. 6 hearings. Public memory is short, but Roe isn’t going away. Neither are Uvalde and Buffalo. Republican leaders are ignoring the Jan. 6 hearings, but the CBS poll says 48% of Republicans think it’s important to find out what happened on Jan. 6.

Here’s the sad part. The vast majority of New Mexicans already know how they’ll vote. Lujan Grisham and Ronchetti will spend an obscene amount of money convincing a sliver of undecided voters.

James Boyd
3d ago

in New Mexico Republicans have to be moderate with all of the Democrats it's a pretty mixed up state you have all these so-called Catholics that go along with abortions and yet they say they're Christians.

@Anti_Fascist
3d ago

It looks like the weather man will have to get mounted from behind by the orange one to get endorsed. He admitted he sold his soul which is what the repukebiklan party has done. Look at the evil empty face of turtle Moscow Mconell. 🐢 and others in the party.

Angela Legarreta
3d ago

Ronchetti like do many others are only looking to make a name for themselves, WHAT is he going to fo for the people, like Yvette Harrell she has done nothing, not even meet people from Otero County, she canceled at the last moment with no excuse

