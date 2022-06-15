Miles Mikolas joins rare list of pitchers to come one out short of no-hitter

ST. LOUIS – One strike away from history, Miles Mikolas nearly delivered the St. Louis Cardinals’ first no-hitter in 21 years on Tuesday night.

Instead, he came up one out short. Pirates rookie Cal Mitchell just snuck a fly ball past outfielder Harrison Bader, spoiling a chance at the 11th no-hitter in St. Louis Cardinals history. According to the MLB.com research team , Mikolas became the 19th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to toss 8.2 no-hit innings and then lose a no-hitter with one out away from royalty.

Here is a list of pitchers (and group of pitchers) have accomplished that feat before Mikolas, some from recent years and some from more than a century ago:

Sean Newcomb, Braves vs. Dodgers (July 29, 2018)

Matthew Boyd, Tigers vs. White Sox (Sept. 17, 2017)

Matt Moore, Giants at Dodgers (Aug. 25, 2016)

Carlos Carrasco, Indians at Rays (July 1, 2015)

Shelby Miller, Braves at Marlins (May 17, 2015)

Michael Wacha, Cardinals vs. Nationals (Sept. 24, 2013)

Yusmerio Petit, Giants vs. Diamondbacks (Sept. 6, 2013)

Yu Darvish, Rangers at Astros (April 2, 2013)

Five pitchers (Starter: Aaron Harang), Padres at Dodgers (July 9, 2011)

Brandon Morrow, Blue Jays vs. Rays (Aug. 8 2010)

Armando Gallaraga, Tigers vs. Indians (June 2, 2010)

Mike Mussina, Yankees at Red Sox (Sept. 2, 2001)

Roy Halladay, Blue Jays vs. Tigers (Sept. 27, 1998)

Dave Stieb, Blue Jays vs. Yankees (Aug. 4, 1989)

Dave Stieb, Blue Jays vs. Orioles (Sept. 30, 1988)

Dave Stieb, Blue Jays at Indians (Sept. 24, 1988)

Mike Scott, Astros vs. Braves (June 12, 1988)

Tom Seaver, Mets at Cubs (Sept. 24, 1975)

Grover Cleveland Alexander, Phillies at Cardinals (June 5, 1915)

Cy Young, Spiders at Phillies (July 23, 1896)

The Cardinals have been on both ends of the spectrum one other time. In 2013, Michael Wacha nearly no-hit the Washington Nationals in his rookie season, but it got spoiled on a ground-ball hit by Ryan Zimmerman. Nearly a century earlier, in 1915, the Cardinals spoiled a no-hit bid for Phillies’ ace Grover Cleveland Alexander.

St. Louis ended up winning 9-1 in Mikolas’ starts Tuesday, the nightcap of a doubleheader. Pittsburgh’s lone run scored on an error. The Cardinals complete a four-game home series with the Pirates on Wednesday as Jack Flaherty takes the mound in his return from injury.

