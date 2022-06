Roanoke Police are still searching for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for 10 days. Samiyah Jarvis was last seen at her home on Edgelawn Avenue on June 7th, and police do not have information indicating she is in danger. The AWARE Foundation says there is a 1 thousand dollar reward for anyone with information leading to her whereabouts.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO