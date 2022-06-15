ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Science and Technology Center Being Constructed at Carl Sandburg College

Cover picture for the articleIn the first significant construction in over 50 years on Carl Sandburg College’s main campus in Galesburg, a new Science and Technology building is taking shape. The new building will house Sandburg’s offered health profession courses, as well as several...

Monmouth College Hosts Scholar Institute for 50 Aspiring Golden Apple Teachers

Most Monmouth College students have gone home for the summer, but the campus has remained a busy place. About 160 Golden Scots returned to their alma mater the first weekend in June, and the College is hosting about the same number of individuals throughout June as the Colts Drum and Bugle Corps from Dubuque, Iowa, prepares for its summer tour. In the weeks to come, several summer athletic camps are scheduled.
MONMOUTH, IL
New Elected FFA State President from McDonough County

The 2022-2023 Illinois FFA State Officer Team was elected Thursday, June 16 in Springfield. After an exciting, in-person and virtual delegate session, the following individuals were elected to major state office:. President: Rachel Hood of Industry (McDonough County); Rushville-Industry FFA Chapter. Vice President: Derek Sample of Sesser (Franklin County); Sesser-Valier...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
Carole “Susie” (McKie) Swanson-Krantz

Carole “Susie” (McKie) Swanson-Krantz, 86, of Oneida, passed away peacefully at home with her daughters and husband at her side, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 3:50 PM. Susie was born on February 29, 1936 in Galesburg. She was the daughter of J. Leslie and Mildred Louise (Rylander) McKie. Mildred was taken to the hospital to deliver Susie in a horse-drawn buggy during a blizzard. Susie married Merrill Duane Swanson on June 19, 1955 in Altona. He preceded her in death on March 12, 1997. She later married Gayle Richard Krantz on August 30, 2003. Susie is survived by her husband, Gayle, at home; daughters, Sherrill (Wendell) Hills of Lynn Center and Teresa (Tom) Swanson-Devlin of Germantown Hills; three grandchildren, Lauren Hills, James (Elizabeth) Hills and Emma Devlin; sister-in-law, Debbie (Greg) Fritz of Galesburg; and nieces and nephews, Nancy Stone, Linda (Gary) Giger, Richard (Elizabeth) McKie, Patricia McKie, Stephanie (Brian) Woodard and Kyle (Casey) Fritz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merrill, parents, and brothers, Gene McKie and Wayne McKie and sister-in-law, Ina McKie.
ONEIDA, IL
Leanne Louise (Grice) Porch

Leanne Louise (Grice) Porch, 72, of Anderson, IN, passed away at 5:30 am on Sunday, January 17, 2021 in Lafayette, IN. Leanne was born on May 4th of 1948 in Galesburg, IL and was the youngest daughter of Wrenn Routh and Evelyn Janette (Luman) Grice. She grew up on White Gate Farm outside of London Mills, IL and married Michael A. Porch on June 29, 1969 in the London Mills United Methodist Church.
LONDON MILLS, IL
Bettendorf School Board holds special meeting to discuss superintendent

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf School Board held a special meeting Thursday night to specifically discuss Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse's performance. That meeting was closed to the public. Board members spent about 90 minutes discussing Morse's performance, and members Paul Castro and Michael Pyevich were not present at the special meeting.
BETTENDORF, IA
“Juneteenth 2022” Celebration This Weekend

The Galesburg “Juneteenth 2022” celebration will take place this weekend with events Saturday at Central Congregational Church and Sunday at Standish Park. Wendell Hunigan, Reverend James Hailey III, Semenya McCord and Stephanie Grimes joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the history and the event.
GALESBURG, IL
Knox Lombard Hall of Fame Spotlight: Nathaniel Logie

Nathaniel Logie ’16 is the leading goal scorer for the Prairie Fire men’s soccer program, but more importantly, was part of a class that changed the trajectory of Knox College soccer and paved the way for the success of the last eight seasons. Logie also participated in men’s track and field.
GALESBURG, IL
New grant gives homeowners in Galesburg resources for needed repairs

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - As inflation continues to push the cost of living even higher, homeowners in Galesburg have a new resource for repairs. On June 6, the Galesburg City Council approved the Housing Repair Assistance Program for home projects households haven’t had the funds to complete. Housing Coordinator...
GALESBURG, IL
Around the Tri States: West Burlington pool reopens after shooting; Juneteenth events in the region; two dead of gunshots in Abingdon

The West Burlington Municipal Pool reopened Friday after a shooting there earlier this week. Officers responded Tuesday afternoon and found 28-year-old Devontae Richardson bleeding from a single gunshot wound to the face. He was transferred to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals...
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
Real estate transfers in Hancock County in May 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Ryanne Jacoby and Jacob Jacoby sold a residence at 332 Fourth...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
John Edward Waack

John Edward Waack, 74, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 7:53 am, Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Sunset Healthcare and Rehab, Canton, IL. He was born November 19, 1947 in Davenport, IA, the son of John and Emma (Hutchinson) Waack. He was raised and educated in Stockton, IA and Durant, IA.
MONMOUTH, IL
Ryan Matthew Stromson

Ryan Matthew Stromson, 36 of Abingdon, died Friday June 10, 2022. He was born May 15, 1986 at Galesburg Cottage Hospital, the son of John and Cathy (Carlson) Stromson. Ryan is survived by one son, Ayden Stromson and one daughter, Brynn Stromson, both at home; his parents, John and Cathy Stromson of Abingdon; his brother, Justin Stromson of Abingdon; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
ABINGDON, IL
Johnson Building New Facility In Prophetstown

After nearly six years of working in less than ideal conditions, auto mechanic, Brian Johnson will be moving into a brand new facility on the Western edge of Prophetstown. Johnson has maintained his business, Johnson’s Service Center, in the old Penberthy Factory since he opened. Through the years he has dealt with a lack of heating, cooling and a very leaky roof. The factory was home to several small businesses over the past decade but Johnson is one of the few remaining.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
Local Event Benefits Families Coping with Childhood Cancer

The 6th Annual Ryde for Ryder event will be held Saturday, June 25th in honor of Ryder Armstrong, who gained his angel wings in 2018. The event will begin in front of the Patton Block Grill & Brew Pub in downtown Monmouth with registration at 7 am followed by a shotgun start at 8 am. Three different route options are available for cyclers: a 15-mile, 25 mile, or 50 miles. Participant and member of the Monmouth Daily Drafters Chris Gavin shares the background story of Ryder and his family:
MONMOUTH, IL
CheekyBaby3D Offers Locals to Take a Peek at Their Bundles of Joy

A new business in downtown Monmouth is now offering imaging and ultrasound services to the local community. Cheeky Baby 3D LLC performs elective, non-diagnostic imaging, shares owner and Ultrasound Technician Shelby Linze:. “Before you come to Cheeky Baby, you have to be seen by your OB doctor and had your...
MONMOUTH, IL
5 Men From Pekin Were Present During Original Juneteenth in Texas

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois) - Juneteenth commemorates the day the last enslaved Black people were told they were free. 2 years prior Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation freeing all slaves, however word didn’t reach those in Galveston, Texas until 1865.. That’s when General Gordon Granger announced Order No....
PEKIN, IL
Quad Cities area 4th of July fireworks and activities

QUAD CITIES, Iowa & Ill. (KWQC) - If you’re looking to celebrate the 4th of July, here is a list of festivities in the Quad Cities area. You can also submit an event here. Davenport: The largest firework show in the Quad Cities, Red White and Boom is happening once again, starting at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. Davenport and Rock Island will be shooting fireworks off from two barges in the Mississippi River.
DAVENPORT, IA

